A quiet discovery inside Samsung’s latest One UI beta is sparking speculation. Hidden sketches hint at the Galaxy S26 (Ultra) series, and if they’re real, the design refresh could be bigger than expected.

With the year coming to a close, the spotlight is now on Samsung. The South Korean brand is expected to launch the Galaxy S26 series in January or February next year, which is just over a month away. While the device has already appeared in third‑party renders, a new leak may confirm what the upcoming flagships could look like in real life.

In the latest One UI 8.5 beta currently being tested, renders of unannounced devices were discovered (via Android Authority). Interestingly, these sketches don’t match Samsung’s existing flagships, though two of the devices show similarities to the company’s mid‑range lineup.

Galaxy S26 and S26 Ultra Appear Early

Two phones shown from the back are labeled M1 and M2, believed to be codenames for the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+, respectively. Another device, labeled M3, is thought to represent the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

In terms of design, the first two feature a new camera island housing triple sensors on the back. This appears larger than the Galaxy A56’s module, though changes may still occur in the final device. The design is reminiscent of what we’ve seen on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 (review).

Samsung Galaxy S26, S26+ and S26 Ultra renders found in the One UI 8.5 beta update. Image source: Samsung / Android Authority

As for the alleged Galaxy S26 Ultra, only the primary cameras sit on the island, while two additional sensors and the LED flash are positioned beside it. The corners also appear rounder compared to the Galaxy S25 Ultra. These changes suggest Samsung may be aligning its devices with a refreshed design language.

Third‑party renders from leakers last month coincidentally align with many of the sketches discovered in the beta.

Third-party render of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. Image source: Android Headlines

Beyond design, changes in the Galaxy S26 series are said to be modest, except for the Ultra model. Reports suggest the Ultra will feature a new display with privacy enhancements and be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 globally, while the Galaxy S26 and S26+ may use Exynos chips in select regions.

Samsung has yet to release an official teaser or confirm when the lineup will be unveiled. Rumors indicate the launch could shift to February instead of January 2026.

What are your thoughts on these supposed Samsung’s next flagship designs? Do they look better than the Galaxy S25? Share your views in the comments.