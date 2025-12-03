Google’s Pixel devices just got smarter and safer with Android 16 QPR2. From new lock screen widgets to AI‑powered notifications and a vital security patch, learn why you should install this update right away.

Following of extensive testing, Google is finally rolling out Android 16 QPR2 to eligible Pixel devices. This marks the second quarterly release based on the latest Android version. Like the first release, it introduces thoughtful features and changes. More importantly, it includes the December security update, which addresses several concerning vulnerabilities.

Android 16 QPR2 is compatible with Pixel 10, Pixel 9, Pixel 8, Pixel 7, and Pixel 6, along with the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold. The update is fairly sizeable, which is about 800 MB+ on my Pixel 9 Pro XL.

More Screen Customizations for Pixels

Google continues refining the UI in Android 16 QPR2. On the home screen, users can now customize app icons with new shape options, including circle, squircle, four‑sided cookie, seven‑sided cookie, and arch.

Pixel phone users also gain the ability to place widgets on the lock screen, a feature previously seen on tablets. You can access them by swiping left on the lock screen, though the number of widgets and layouts is more limited compared to the home screen.

Other lock screen changes include a new low‑light mode for the screen saver, which activates a dim clock in dark scenes to save battery. Additionally, fingerprint scanning now works on the switched‑off display without needing to wake the screen.

Android 16 QPR2 introduced more shapes to app icons customization, AI-powered notifications, and expanded parental controls, among the new additions. Image source: Google

In the beta, we highlighted the option to disable or reduce blur effects in background elements such as the notifications panel and quick settings. This feature is now live for all users. Found under the Color and Motion section, disabling blur replaces it with plain color for improved accessibility.

Another accessibility upgrade is expanded dark mode, which forces apps that don’t natively support dark theme into dark mode. Even better, you can schedule expanded dark mode to turn on automatically.

Android 16 QPR2 also lets you adjust HDR intensity through an enhanced HDR setting. A slider allows you to choose brightness levels ranging from dimmer to more vivid.

Better Usability and Productivity

The update adds a more flexible split‑screen layout, now supporting ratios like 90:10 in addition to 50:50, 70:30, and 30:70.

Google is also expanding AI‑powered notifications with two new features: notification summaries and a notification organizer. Summaries compress long messages from apps, while the organizer automatically groups notifications in the panel. Users can customize which apps to bundle. These features are supported on Pixel 9 and newer models with Gemini Nano.

Parental controls have also been strengthened. Parents can now set secure PINs in more apps, enforce screen‑time limits, schedule downtime, and manage timers directly from settings.

Phone by Google now lets you prioritize calls by categorizing them.

Other accessibility related features are Expressive Captions which is a real-time captions in video messages and social media apps but are spiced up with overlay ambient sound and emoticons. To combat spam and scam, Google enhances Circle to Search to let users flag and report suspicious messages. Furthermore, the new Call Reason feature will categorize calls based on urgency or flag suspected spam calls.

December Security Patch

Android 16 QPR2 arrives with the December security patch, which fixes a long list of vulnerabilities. According to Google’s security bulletin, the update addresses flaws ranging from high to critical severity, with some already exploited by attackers.

Beyond the flashy new features, Pixel owners should install this update immediately to stay protected from threats and reduce the risk of attacks.

The December security patch will also be adopted by other brands, including Samsung, Xiaomi, and OnePlus, though release timing may vary.

Are you updating your Pixel phone to Android 16 QPR2 today, or will you wait for more user feedback before installing? Share your plans below.