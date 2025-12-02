Samsung has finally taken foldable smartphones to the next level, but its new Galaxy Z TriFold raises as many questions as it answers. Three screens, a bold design, and a price tag that might stop you in your tracks.

The identity of Samsung’s first tri‑foldable smartphone has not been a secret. The company teased the device months ahead of launch, and after the long buildup, it has finally made the Galaxy Z TriFold official.

Do Not Fold the Galaxy Z TriFold Wrong

From the name “TriFold,” the form factor is already clear. When folded, you get three layers stacked together, measuring 12.9 mm in thickness. The cover display is a familiar 6.5‑inch AMOLED with FHD+ resolution, 1–120 Hz refresh rate, and 2,600 nits peak brightness. It is the same panel used in the Galaxy Z Fold 7 (review).

Opening the device is straightforward and less confusing than folding it back. First, you flip the top left panel that holds two layers, then fold the remaining left panel to reveal the main 10‑inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 1–120 Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits brightness. In tablet form, the Galaxy Z TriFold is comparable in size to most tablets, slightly narrower than the Galaxy Tab S11, and impressively thin at just 3.9 mm.

Folding, however, takes some getting used to. You need to follow the correct sequence, or the phone will trigger graphical and vibration alerts if folded incorrectly. The proper method is to fold the leftmost panel inward first, then fold the two stacked layers inward.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z TriFold runs on One UI 8 built on Android 16 OS. Image source: Samsung

Samsung assures that the tri‑fold smartphone has passed rigorous internal testing. The main display is rated for 200,000 folds, equivalent to 100 folds per day for five years, which is on par with previous Samsung foldables.

With more mechanical components required in this tri‑fold design, durability could be a concern. To address this, Samsung used a dual titanium hinge system and its advanced aluminum frame. The back panels are made of fiber‑reinforced polymer, while the cover display is protected by Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2. Despite its complexity, the Galaxy Z TriFold feels solid, weighing 309 grams.

The Galaxy Z TriFold carries over much of the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s hardware. It includes a 200 MP primary camera, a 10 MP 3x telephoto lens, and a 12 MP ultrawide. The inner selfie camera is 10 MP, while the outer selfie camera is also 10 MP but with an ultrawide lens.

Inside, the device runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite 3 SoC with 16 GB of RAM. Storage options include 512 GB and 1 TB. It will be available in Crafted Black.

When Can You Buy the Galaxy Z TriFold and How Much

Samsung will begin selling the Galaxy Z TriFold as early as next week in South Korea, followed by China, Taiwan, Singapore, and the UAE. It will reach the US sometime in Q1 2026, though no exact timeline has been given.

The base model will cost 3,594,000 KRW, about $2,450 USD. With duties and taxes, the price could climb north of $3,000 in other countries. If the TriFold lands closer to $2,500, it would sit near the $2,000 Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Are you impressed with the Galaxy Z TriFold and its features? Would you pay for it?