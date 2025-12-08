Samsung has just rolled out a major Android 16–based update to some Galaxy smartphones. But what’s really included with this surprising end-of-year update? Here are all of the cool features and upgrades you can look forward to.

Samsung’s software update cycle is quickly picking up pace. Following Google’s release of Android 16 QPR2 for Pixel phones, the South Korean company has now opened the One UI 8.5 beta program, which is also based on that major update. Most of the key features were already revealed earlier, but the program now outlines which Galaxy devices are eligible to test the software.

Which Galaxy Devices Get One UI 8.5

In an official press release, Samsung announced that One UI 8.5 is available for the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra, though the S25 Edge is not included in the beta. Enrollment is limited to select regions, with access through the Samsung Members app in the US, Germany, India, South Korea, Poland, and the UK.

Users in those countries with eligible devices can enroll in the beta program via the app. However, participation is not guaranteed everywhere, as slots may be limited, which is similar to the rollout of One UI 8.

Samsung has not yet revealed which other Galaxy devices will be eligible, though the list is expected to mirror that of the previous beta.

What’s New in One UI 8.5: A Sprinkle of AI and a Leaner Look

The features and changes leaked last week appear to be accurate. One of the major enhancements is in the AI department. Photo Assist now supports unlimited image generation, edit history, and continuous edits. Quick Share has become smarter, suggesting contacts detected in photos for easier sharing. Meeting Assistant adds real-time translation, while Social Composer can automatically generate captions based on images before posting.

Quick Share in One UI 8.5 now automatically detects faces of contacts and suggests sharing the images with them.

Samsung has also continued refining the interface. In version 8.5, Quick Settings receive cleaner toggles for shortcuts and widgets, while lock screen wallpapers are more dynamic and adapt better to other elements. Privacy and security controls have been streamlined as well, with easier access to settings and a more direct permission manager.

Since the update is built on Android 16 QPR2, Samsung has adopted some of Google’s native features, including the Auracast broadcast support with LE-enabled headphones and speakers. Perhaps, we may also see the company adding themed app icons and an expanded dark mode.

Are you planning to try One UI 8.5 once the beta launches for your Galaxy phone or tablet? Share your thoughts below.