Excited for the Nothing OS 4.0 update? You’re not alone. The Android 16-based software update started strong, but bugs quickly surfaced, leaving many Nothing Phone users in limbo as the rollout was paused for fixes.

Nothing OS 4.0 is one of the most exciting Android 16 updates. The stable version reached the Phone (3) at the end of November, followed by older models. While the rollout seemed smooth at first, the company pulled the update midway, leaving many eligible devices waiting for a later release. The reason behind the pause has been revealed, but there is still no exact date for when it will continue.

Numerous Bugs Faced After Installing Nothing OS 4.0

On Nothing’s community forum, a Phone (3) user detailed several bugs experienced after a few days of updating to Nothing OS 4.0. These included glitchy Wi-Fi and apps failing to function properly when minimized. The user also reported frequent disconnections with Android Auto, both wired and wireless.

Meanwhile, a Phone (2) user reported issues with accounts, where the device repeatedly logged out even after signing in through settings. Another owner noted that the status bar reverted to default after some time, settings animations were buggy, and the quick settings icons editor persisted incorrectly.

Three smartphone screens showing the Nothing OS 4.0 interface with time, battery, and app icons. Image source: Nothing

Separately, a Phone (3a) user shared on Reddit that the app search feature was unstable, showing delayed results. Other users also reported that the system continued to display “enrolled in the Android Beta program” despite installing the stable version.

Nothing OS 4.0 Release in Limbo

These issues initially appeared isolated, so Nothing continued the rollout last week. However, a new report over the weekend revealed that the company has paused the update after users questioned why it had not reached their devices.

In response, Nothing explained that OS 4.0 was “temporarily halted and removed from the current rollout while we work on an urgent fix.” Although it is unclear which specific bugs caused the postponement, it is likely that the company identified flaws that need to be addressed.

We highly appreciate you for the clarification. We received feedback from the relevant team and we are regret to inform you we have temporarily halted and removed the current 4.0 rollout and are working on an urgent fix.

Once the corrected version has completed internal testing:

Users who already updated to 4.0 will receive a new patched update.

Users who have not yet received the 4.0 update will receive the proper official version once the rollout resumes.

There is no clear timeline for when Nothing will resume the release of its Android 16 update. Additionally, the company has not yet provided a full official explanation for the pause.

So far, the update has been made available to Nothing Phone (3), Phone (3a), Phone (3a) Pro, Phone (2), Phone (2a), and Phone (2a) Plus. However, not all eligible devices have received it yet due to the staggered rollout.

The update brings performance optimizations for a more stable and faster experience. It also introduces smoother animations, a refined UI, and more widget layout options. The AI dashboard has been expanded to show additional usage metrics such as language model activity and duration.

Are you using a Nothing smartphone? Have you updated to Android 16 yet? Share your experience in the comments.