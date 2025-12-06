Google Wallet just picked up a clever upgrade that could change how you use it in everyday places. Hidden inside the latest rollout, this feature makes transactions faster and more seamless than before.

Since Google relaunched Google Wallet in 2022, the digital wallet platform has continued to gain thoughtful and useful features. Recently, some of the promised capabilities have started arriving, including one we first saw with boarding passes for flights. Now, Google is rolling it out more broadly, enabling faster access to cards in relevant places.

Google Wallet Nudges You With the Right Card

Nearby Pass is essentially a location‑based feature in Google Wallet that alerts users to pull up the right card or pass at a specific location. For example, it can prompt you with a pop‑up window for your boarding pass when you’re at the airport, or remind you to open a loyalty card at certain stores or clubs. Likewise, it works at events or venues by readying your ticket.

While simple, the feature significantly enhances convenience. It reduces the time spent manually opening Wallet and selecting the right card, streamlining the entire transaction process.

Reports indicate that more users are now receiving the feature, with check‑in alerts appearing as pop‑ups. This ties into Google Wallet’s integration with Gmail, which can detect boarding passes or tickets in your inbox and automatically add them to Wallet.

Choose Which Service to Enable Nearby Pass

For other services, setup is required. You can choose which passes to enable nearby notifications for, or opt to activate the feature across all passes and cards.

Once enabled, Google Wallet will notify you when it detects you’re near places where you frequently use the app, ensuring the appropriate pass or card is ready with just a single tap.

Google previously rolled out a similar location‑tracking feature for receipts. When turned on, it shows the detailed address of merchants or stores in digital receipts accessed through the app.

Of course, the internet giant allows you to control permissions for location access, and you can disable them at any time. The feature is rolling to users in the U.S. and expected to arrive on more countries where Google Wallet is supported.

Have you used Google Wallet recently? Do you think Nearby Pass will be a useful addition? Share your thoughts in the comments.