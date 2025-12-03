The year is slowly coming to an end, but Samsung is already working hard on the next software update. We show which functions are included in One UI 8.5 and which smartphones will receive the update.

One UI 8.5 will be available early next year together with the Galaxy S26 series, where it will feature some exciting new features. The software is not exclusive to the new S26 series, but will also be available on numerous existing Samsung devices.

New One UI 8.5 Features

The look of One UI 8.5 will also offer a few design innovations. The phone’s mobile operating system will sport a new layout with the small icons for mobile, Wi-Fi, and other functions in the status bar sporting a revamped look. It will also be possible to customize the quick settings then.

AI is, once again, at the forefront of the new functions. With Meeting Assistant you can have presentations translated in real-time while with Touch Assistant, you can have texts translated, summarized, and organized on your screen. Smart Clipboard automatically suggests options such as to summarize or translate when you copy a text to the clipboard. There is also a Social Composer, which can automatically compose texts for social media based on photos.

It is currently unknown whether there are any new functions apart from more AI. One UI 8.5 is currently undergoing internal testing at Samsung with the probability of a first beta being released later this year.

One UI 8.5 is expected to be available for download on older Samsung smartphones and tablets in addition to its launch on the Galaxy S26 series devices, or shortly afterwards.

Galaxy S25 Ultra

Galaxy S25+

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25 Edge

Galaxy S25 FE

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy S24+

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24 FE

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23+

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy Z Fold 7

Galaxy Z Fold 6

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 7

Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE

Galaxy Z Flip 6

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy A73

Galaxy A56

Galaxy A55

Galaxy A54

Galaxy A53

Galaxy A36

Galaxy A35

Galaxy A34

Galaxy A33

Galaxy A26

Galaxy A25

Galaxy A24

Galaxy A17

Galaxy A16

Galaxy A15

Galaxy A06

Galaxy XCover 7

Galaxy XCover 7 Pro

Galaxy XCover 6 Pro

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S10+

Galaxy Tab S10 FE

Galaxy Tab S10 FE+

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S9+

Galaxy Tab S9

Galaxy Tab S9 FE+

Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S8+

Galaxy Tab S8

Galaxy Tab A11

Galaxy Tab A9+

Galaxy Tab A9

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024)

Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro

Galaxy Tab Active 5

These are smartphones and tablets from Samsung that are currently powered by One UI 8 or will receive the update by the end of the year. One UI 8.5 has no new system requirements and is available on all smartphones with Android 16. The AI functions, on the other hand, only run on newer devices that are already equipped with AI features.

