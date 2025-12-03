One UI 8.5 will be available early next year together with the Galaxy S26 series, where it will feature some exciting new features. The software is not exclusive to the new S26 series, but will also be available on numerous existing Samsung devices.
New One UI 8.5 Features
The look of One UI 8.5 will also offer a few design innovations. The phone’s mobile operating system will sport a new layout with the small icons for mobile, Wi-Fi, and other functions in the status bar sporting a revamped look. It will also be possible to customize the quick settings then.
AI is, once again, at the forefront of the new functions. With Meeting Assistant you can have presentations translated in real-time while with Touch Assistant, you can have texts translated, summarized, and organized on your screen. Smart Clipboard automatically suggests options such as to summarize or translate when you copy a text to the clipboard. There is also a Social Composer, which can automatically compose texts for social media based on photos.
It is currently unknown whether there are any new functions apart from more AI. One UI 8.5 is currently undergoing internal testing at Samsung with the probability of a first beta being released later this year.
These Samsung Smartphones Will Receive the Update
One UI 8.5 is expected to be available for download on older Samsung smartphones and tablets in addition to its launch on the Galaxy S26 series devices, or shortly afterwards.
- Galaxy S25 Ultra
- Galaxy S25+
- Galaxy S25
- Galaxy S25 Edge
- Galaxy S25 FE
- Galaxy S24 Ultra
- Galaxy S24+
- Galaxy S24
- Galaxy S24 FE
- Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Galaxy S23+
- Galaxy S23
- Galaxy S23 FE
- Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Galaxy S22+
- Galaxy S22
- Galaxy S21 FE
- Galaxy Z Fold 7
- Galaxy Z Fold 6
- Galaxy Z Fold 5
- Galaxy Z Fold 4
- Galaxy Z Flip 7
- Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE
- Galaxy Z Flip 6
- Galaxy Z Flip 5
- Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Galaxy A73
- Galaxy A56
- Galaxy A55
- Galaxy A54
- Galaxy A53
- Galaxy A36
- Galaxy A35
- Galaxy A34
- Galaxy A33
- Galaxy A26
- Galaxy A25
- Galaxy A24
- Galaxy A17
- Galaxy A16
- Galaxy A15
- Galaxy A06
- Galaxy XCover 7
- Galaxy XCover 7 Pro
- Galaxy XCover 6 Pro
- Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra
- Galaxy Tab S10+
- Galaxy Tab S10 FE
- Galaxy Tab S10 FE+
- Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
- Galaxy Tab S9+
- Galaxy Tab S9
- Galaxy Tab S9 FE+
- Galaxy Tab S9 FE
- Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
- Galaxy Tab S8+
- Galaxy Tab S8
- Galaxy Tab A11
- Galaxy Tab A9+
- Galaxy Tab A9
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024)
- Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro
- Galaxy Tab Active 5
These are smartphones and tablets from Samsung that are currently powered by One UI 8 or will receive the update by the end of the year. One UI 8.5 has no new system requirements and is available on all smartphones with Android 16. The AI functions, on the other hand, only run on newer devices that are already equipped with AI features.
We mark partner links with this symbol. If you click on one of these links or buttons–or make a purchase through them–we may receive a small commission from the retailer. This doesn’t affect the price you pay, but it helps us keep nextpit free for everyone. Thanks for your support!
0 comments