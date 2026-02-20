Apple wants to help you and your iPhone. To this end, the company is currently working on new accessories, which employees refer to as “eyes and ears”. The company is currently developing three new devices.

According to a recent report, Apple is working hard to introduce three new wearables onto the market. This new information surfaces once again from Apple insider, Mark Gurman. With the new devices, the iPhone manufacturer wants to make up for lost ground to Meta. With its Ray-Ban glasses, the company has had a head start in smart glasses for years now. However, the iPhone manufacturer is developing more than just smart glasses.

Apple’s Wearables Development: Glasses, Brooch, and AirPods

In his report, Gurman described the three devices Cupertino is currently working on. Apparently, the company views all three as iPhone accessories. This means they require an iPhone to function, just like the Apple Watch.

The first product is Smart Glasses. These are glasses with integrated cameras, speakers, and microphones. You can use them to record videos and pictures, listen to music, or make phone calls. There is no display to speak of. Naturally, the integration of Siri and the assistant’s upcoming AI features plays an important role.

While one of the two cameras is responsible for videos and photos, the second sensor will provide the assistant with information about your surroundings. This should enable Apple’s AI to better understand your surroundings. For instance, the sensor should be able to measure distances between objects.

Thanks to all this information, Apple’s glasses should help you in your everyday life. Take, for instance, looking at a poster: the glasses ought to be able to extract data and other relevant information and create a calendar event. This is similar to what is already possible with Visual Intelligence on the iPhone today.

The glasses should also be able to create context-sensitive reminders. This could remind you to select a product on your shopping list from the shelf when you are standing in front of it.

A collection of Ray-Ban smart glasses in different styles and colors on a light background. Image source: meta

Apple’s Smart glasses

The frame of the glasses is reportedly developed in-house. A collaboration with a well-known eyewear manufacturer was discussed, but ultimately another decision was made. The iPhone manufacturer wants to offer everything in-house. Meta, on the other hand, is cooperating with EssilorLuxottica, while Google has teamed up with Warby Parker.

According to Gurman, the design and materials will feature the typical high quality that Apple delivers. The company also plans to offer several designs in the future. Production of Apple’s smart glasses could begin as early as the end of 2026. An unveiling would therefore be possible in 2027.

AI Pin with a Camera and Microphone

However, some people don’t want to wear glasses, especially if they don’t have to. Apple is therefore also working on a brooch, a tiny pendant that resembles an AirTag.

This small pin is also reminiscent of Humane’s AI Pin. In contrast, Apple’s version is said to lack an integrated projector or display. Like the glasses, it is also not a stand-alone accessory, but requires an iPhone to function.

Apple’s Pin integrates a camera that continuously records environmental data, along with a microphone. However, the camera is not meant to record videos or images. Once again, it is only meant to transmit information about your surroundings to the AI.

Internally, there is still a dispute over whether the iPhone accessory should have a speaker. With a speaker, you could have a conversation with Siri without having to reach for your iPhone.

Internally, Apple’s employees refer to the pin as the “eyes and ears” of the smartphone. It can either be worn on a necklace or pinned to your shirt.

It is still unclear whether the pin will actually be introduced. Apple may also discontinue the project. If development continues, Gurman mentioned an unveiling in 2027 is likely.

AirPods with a Camera, an Apple Watch Without

Last but not least, Gurman also described AirPods, which could also receive cameras in the near future. As with the AI Pin, these are not intended for images or videos. Once again, it is about the AI figuring out your surroundings. According to Gurman, development is more advanced than with the Pin. Apple’s new AirPods with a camera could be released as early as this year.

One project that the iPhone manufacturer has reportedly abandoned is an Apple Watch with a camera. This solution is impractical, as the camera is often covered by clothing. In addition, the viewing angles are not great for decent results.