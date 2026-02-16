iPhone users have been waiting almost two years for a series of features promised by Apple. With iOS 26.4, at least some of them seemed to be within reach. However, a new report once again brings bad news.

In the summer of 2024, the iPhone manufacturer proudly showcased various capabilities of Apple Intelligence. One of the most impressive features was the revised Siri, which could recognize and summarize helpful information thanks to access to personal data. This should enable the assistant to successfully answer questions such as “When will my mother arrive at the airport?” based on text messages and emails.

iOS 18 came and went; Apple had to acknowledge delays. Commercials with the announced features were removed again. Most recently, hopes were high that at least some of the features would be released in a timely manner as part of iOS 26.4. However, Bloomberg’s usually well-informed Apple insider Mark Gurman has once again brought bad news.

Gurman: The wait for Apple’s AI Siri continues

In his latest report, Gurman writes that the planned Siri upgrade has again caused issues in recent weeks. These internal tests could now mean that Apple users will have to wait longer again.

The original plan was to introduce the first set of new functions in iOS 26.4. The update is expected in March. If the new report is to be believed, Apple is planning to distribute the presentation of these features. This means that at least some new features will only be available in iOS 26.5 or later. 26.5 is expected in May. Even a postponement to iOS 27, which is due to be released in September, is considered possible according to the report.

Update February 13, 2026: Apple told CNBC that the market launch in 2026 is still planned.

Originally, features such as Siri-controlled app voice commands were expected to be part of Apple’s operating systems by early 2025. The company was unable to keep to this schedule and announced a delay. Instead, they are scheduled for release in 2026. A goal that is still possible – even if the AI features will only be part of iOS 27.

Internally, however, Apple had set a target of iOS 26.4 for March 2026, according to Gurman. A target that was still firmly in sight last month. The reason for the new delays is allegedly still problems with Siri. For example, requests are not processed correctly, or responses are delayed.

Apple Intelligence was already presented at the WWDC keynote in the summer of 2024. Image source: Apple / Screenshot: nextpit

These functions are affected

Instead of iOS 26.4, 26.5 is now considered a key release. According to Gurman, Apple’s developers have been instructed to use this version to test the new Siri functions.

One of the functions affected is Siri’s access to the user’s personal information. This allows the assistant to find answers to your questions in text messages, for example. Apple employees can activate a “preview” of this function in iOS 26.5. Gurman suspects the iPhone manufacturer may also show users a hint when the feature launches that it is incomplete or may be faulty. Something similar is already happening with beta tests of operating systems.

In addition to accessing your data, voice control of apps is reportedly causing issues. The feature is part of iOS 26.5, but does not work reliably. This voice control would let you issue a voice command to ask Siri for a picture, which it then sends to a contact.

However, there were reliability issues in the tests. Testers were also interrupted by Siri if they spoke too quickly. Longer requests have also been linked to longer processing times.

Last but not least, Siri occasionally falls back on OpenAI’s ChatGPT, even though Apple’s own solution could provide the answer.

Apple is planning two previously unknown innovations

However, there is also good news. Apple’s developers are working on two new features that were previously unknown. These are a new web search and a new image creation tool.

The new web search works similarly to the AI support in Google Search. Your queries are analyzed, and you receive a summary of the most important details. Gurman only has a few details about the new image creation tool. It uses the same technology as the well-known Image Playground app.

These two features are currently part of iOS 26.5, but were also tested in 26.4 and could therefore possibly be released in March.

The completely new Siri, which Apple is working on in cooperation with Google and which is based on Google Gemini, will remain part of iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27. This assistant will be more closely aligned with chatbots such as ChatGPT and work in a much more contextual way.