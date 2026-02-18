According to recent reports, iOS 27 will not be a major feature update. Instead, Apple plans to clean up code, revise apps, and increase efficiency. The goal: noticeably better performance – and as a result, an even more meaningful improvement.

September is traditionally not only iPhone time, but also the month in which Apple releases its major operating system updates. With iOS 27, however, the focus this year will be less on spectacular innovations. Instead, there are many indications that it will be a maintenance update. According to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, Apple plans to fundamentally optimize the system, with a clear focus on stability and efficiency.

iOS 27: Clean up and don’t show off with new features

Months ago, Gurman wrote that Apple is focusing more on internal optimizations for iOS 27. In this context, the comparison with Mac OS X 10.6 Snow Leopard from 2009 comes up again and again. Back then, Apple largely focused on performance, bug fixes, and code cleanup rather than new features.

A similar approach now appears to be planned for 2026. According to this, Apple wants to remove superfluous code, revise existing functions, and modernize existing apps. The aim is a more responsive operating system with noticeably smoother performance.

Apple also wants to further optimize the so-called “Liquid Glass” design. After the sometimes mixed response to earlier design adjustments, Apple could be fine-tuning this. iPhone and Mac users have repeatedly criticized the option in recent months.

According to Gurman, one concrete result of these internal revisions should be improved battery life. Apple is apparently hoping for lower power consumption through more efficient code and structural adjustments to the system. However, whether Apple will explicitly market these optimizations remains to be seen.

But it doesn’t work without new functions

Despite the clear focus on optimization, iOS 27 will not be released completely without new functions. Apple is under particular pressure in the area of artificial intelligence.

Following the repeatedly postponed Siri AI plans, the fall update is expected to deliver on that front. Among other things, a far-reaching modernization of Siri is being discussed – including greater personalization through access to local user data.

This also includes closer cooperation with Google and its AI technology, Gemini. If the assistant does indeed develop more in the direction of a chatbot, this would be one of the most visible new features of iOS 27 – even if the actual focus of the update is likely to be on technical optimization.