What’s it like to be disappointed? There are many ways, but one of them is to look forward to Apple’s implementation of AI on their iPhones. iOS 26.4 promises AI updates, but it actually lacks what users are expecting.

In June 2024, Apple proudly unveiled a series of AI features designed to simplify your everyday life. Thanks to extensive access to personal data, this smart assistant was supposed to help you avoid missing important appointments, among other things. However, there is still no sign of the particularly impressive functions shown at the time. Many users hoped iOS 26.4 would finally bring such improvements and include at least several of these AI features. Hopes were particularly high after the announcement of Apple’s collaboration with Google. However, after Mark Gurman reported on possible delays a few days ago, the disappointment is now official.

iOS 26.4: No Major AI Improvements

If you were hoping for a major turnaround in Apple’s AI challenges, you’ll have to keep waiting. The beta phase of iOS 26.4, which has just begun delivered only a few AI innovations. However, this does not mean the upcoming iPhone update will not offer other innovations.

For instance, Apple added a few new features to its in-house music app. One of them is “Playlist Playground”, which helps you create a new playlist using AI. MacRumors reported that you can type text such as “Disco songs that defined the 70s”. The app then generates a playlist with 25 matching songs based on the criteria. However, the feature is apparently unavailable on every device currently.

Apple’s Music app also helps you locate concerts in your area. Tour dates are now easier to access. iOS 26.4 also brings a new layout for albums and playlists.

Speaking of music: Apple now offers you an Ambient widget for the home screen. This provides direct access to music for relaxing, sleeping, or working in iOS 26.4.

Albums in Apple Music on iOS 26.4 have a new design Image source: Holger Eilhard / nextpit

New Video Functions in iOS 26.4

Apple also announced another change to podcasts. While playback of downloaded video podcasts has long been supported, the company now also wants to score points with streaming. In other words, in iOS 26.4, you can switch directly between audio and video during playback. However, downloading for offline use is still possible.

MacRumors also found new references to video playback in CarPlay in the first beta version of iOS 26.4. Apple already announced this function last summer. Once available, you can also watch videos in CarPlay while the vehicle is parked. Unsurprisingly, Apple’s own TV app should also offer this option. However, the feature must also be supported by your vehicle.

WhatsApp in Our Sights

Another important improvement concerns the Messages app in iOS 26.4. Apple began testing end-to-end encryption in RCS messages. In the first stage of these tests, conversations between all devices are not yet possible. According to Apple, this also depends on your mobile service provider and whether they support the feature. Apple and Google have announced that they are working together on a standard for this function in RCS.

Increased iPhone Security

If you install iOS 26.4, “Stolen Device Protection” will now be activated by default. Apple introduced this feature in 2023 to prevent a new theft scam. Criminals initially determine the PIN code via spying before proceeding to steal an iPhone.

With the PIN alone, they were able to gain extensive access to both apps and data. If the new protection is active, unlocking with Face ID or Touch ID is required to access other types of personal information. In addition, there is a one-hour delay if someone wants to change their Apple account password or PIN.

After installing iOS 26.4, the feature is automatically activated. You can already find the option today in Settings > Face ID & Code.

Many Minor Changes in iOS 26.4

The upcoming update will include several other minor changes. For instance, the App Store and other apps that offer user settings will feature a revised, more uniform design. This also means accessing app updates will be a little more cumbersome, as an additional tap is required in the App Store. It is still easier to do this by holding down the App Store app on the home screen and tapping the update option that then appears.

User profiles have a uniform design in iOS 26.4, but make updates in the App Store a little more complicated Image source: Holger Eilhard / nextpit

There is now a separate tile for urgent to-do tasks in the in-house Reminders app. So, if you were to mark a task accordingly, it can now also be found there.

Apple also spruced up the gallery for Apple Watch wallpapers and watch faces in iOS 26.4. The pages now look a little clearer than before.

However, there is bad news for emoji fans. The first beta of iOS 26.4 does not currently contain any new graphics or symbols. We are still waiting for a series of emojis, including Bigfoot, Ballet Dancer, and Orca.

When will OS 26.4 be released? We do not know. In previous years, Apple released the .4 updates towards the end of March or beginning of April, so that might be the case this time around.