When smart Bluetooth trackers first gained popularity, users were typically forced to choose between a specific brand or ecosystem. The platform is starting to shift with the arrival of new trackers offering dual compatibility with both iOS and Android.

Now, Xiaomi has entered the fray with its first tracker called Xiaomi Tag. The accessory is a more affordable alternative to the popular GPS trackers and comes with its own set of perks.

Xiaomi Tag vs. Galaxy SmartTag 2 and AirTag

The Xiaomi Tag has appeared on Xiaomi’s French website (via Winfuture) and select European retailers, despite not being fully announced yet. The listings reveal a wide, oval-shaped device held by a frame. While it appears taller than many competitors, it boasts a slimmer profile. It also features a built-in keyhole ring for attaching to items, meaning you won’t need to purchase a separate holder.

The device is shown in a white finish with a silver frame, though it is currently unknown if other colorways will be available. According to some listings, the Xiaomi Tag is approximately 7.2 mm thick and weighs 8 grams, making it both slimmer and notably lighter than the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 (review) and the Apple AirTag 2 (review). Additionally, the accessory is IP68-rated for dust- and water-resistance.

Is the Lack of UWB a Dealbreaker?

Xiaomi is marketing the Tag to work with both Google’s Find My Device and Apple’s Find My networks, leveraging the massive reach of both ecosystems. More importantly, it can be set up with either an Android phone or an iPhone. However, only one network is likely supported at a time, depending on the active ecosystem used during setup.

The Xiaomi Tag is lighter and slimmer than the Apple Air Tag 2 or Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2. Image source: Xiaomi

The lower price point does come with some trade-offs. The Xiaomi Tag lacks UWB (ultra-wideband) technology, which enables high-precision location and features such as AR navigation. However, the dual-network compatibility is a significant advantage that compensates for this.

Instead, the device relies on Bluetooth 5.4 and includes NFC for quick pairing and contact information scanning. There is also an integrated beeper to assist with nearby searches. The Xiaomi Tag uses a replaceable CR2032 battery with a rated lifespan of 1 year.

A More Affordable Tracker for Android and iOS

The Xiaomi Tag is already appearing for sale in Europe. In France, the device is priced at €17.99 ($~21) a pop or €59.99 (~$71) for a four-pack. Some retailers are offering it even lower at €13.99. This is considerably more affordable than the Galaxy SmartTag 2 or AirTag, which typically retail for $29.99 each.

There is no word yet on whether the Chinese manufacturer will bring the device to the U.S. If it does cross the Atlantic, it would serve as a strong alternative to the Life360 Tile or Motorola’s Moto Tag.

What are your thoughts on this new tracker?