Following the launch of the upgraded Quick Share with AirDrop support, Google has expanded availability to more Pixel devices. Additional Android models are expected to gain this new cross‑platform feature, which enables direct file sharing with iPhones.

Google gave Quick Share its biggest upgrade last year when it introduced cross‑platform interoperability with Apple’s AirDrop. Until recently, the feature was exclusive to the Pixel 10 series. However, Google has now confirmed that Quick Share will roll out to more Android devices. The Pixel 9 models are the first to receive the extended support.

With the new Quick Share, users can share files directly between Pixel and Apple devices. The process works much like Quick Share between two Android phones, with one key difference. The Apple device must set AirDrop to be discoverable to “Everyone nearby.” Conversely, Apple devices can also send files directly to a Pixel, making the experience seamless and practical.

Just a few weeks ago, Google’s Erick Kay confirmed that this added interoperability would arrive on more Android devices. Fast forward to today, the company has announced through the support page that it is extending the feature to the Pixel 9 series, including the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

While the Pixel 9a is excluded for now, there’s a chance support could arrive later if Google intends to bring the feature to older Pixel models as well.

How to Start Using the Quick Share on Your Pixel

Google says the rollout of the update will be staggered, so not all Pixel 9 users will immediately see the upgraded Quick Share.

Moreover, once the update becomes available, you may need to manually install the Quick Share extension from the settings. To do this, open Settings and search for System services. Scroll to the bottom and tap on Quick Share extension if it appears on your device.

After installing the feature, you can transfer or receive files and media from iPhones using Quick Share on your Pixel and AirDrop on the other device. Just make sure both protocols are set to discoverable on both devices. The feature also supports iPad and Mac models.

The AirDrop on iPhone is required to be discoverable before an Android device can send a file via Quick Share. Image source: Google

Which Android Brands Will Support the new Quick Share?

Google has not yet specified which non-Pixel devices will receive this upgraded Quick Share capability, but it strongly hinted that announcements are imminent. It’s possible that details could be revealed at Samsung’s Unpacked event or during Mobile World Congress (MWC) this month. One likely scenario is that the upcoming Galaxy S26 will support the feature.

Beyond Samsung, Nothing has already suggested that it will bring the new Quick Share functionality to its phones. Xiaomi may also adopt it, given that some of its existing connectivity features already offer similar cross‑platform support.

A Bigger Picture: EU’s Digital Markets Act

The European Union’s Digital Markets Act is also pushing Apple and other major tech companies to open up their ecosystems. This means we could see not only broader file‑sharing interoperability but also additional cross‑platform features, such as seamless device switching, which Apple and Google are already exploring.

Which cross‑platform feature would you like to see supported next? Share your thoughts in the comments.