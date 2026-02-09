Apple is planning to release a whole bunch of new devices and software throughout the first half of 2026. In addition to a new iPhone, updated iPads, Macs, and several iOS releases are also on the agenda.

Apple is apparently facing an unusually extensive spring program. According to well-informed Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, the company is preparing several new devices and software updates that will be spread over the coming weeks and months. Almost all major products are affected, including iPhones, iPads, and Macs, as well as iOS.

iPhone 17e: Apple’s new entry-level model is imminent

It could start with a new iPhone. There have been increasing indications for days that Apple will soon unveil a new generation of its entry-level model. Gurman says in his newsletter that the iPhone 17e is about to be unveiled.

In technical terms, the device is expected to feature two key innovations: MagSafe support for the first time and the new A19 chip. There will also be updated mobile and network chips developed by Apple.

However, no changes are expected to pricing. According to Gurman, Apple will keep the entry-level price in the USA at $ 599. This means the iPhone 17e will remain clearly positioned in the lower price segment and will compete with Google’s upcoming mid-range model, among others.

New iPads: base model, Air, and mini

The iPad is also due for several updates. Apple is to revise both the regular iPad and the iPad Air. The basic model will be equipped with an A18 chip in the future, while the iPad Air will receive the more powerful M4 chip. This would mean that cheaper iPads would officially support Apple’s AI platform, Apple Intelligence, for the first time.

Interested parties will have to wait a little longer for updates to the iPad mini. Gurman expects major technical adjustments here, including an OLED display. However, he does not provide a specific timetable, but a release later in the year is considered likely.

The plans for Macs are more concrete. According to Gurman, Apple plans to release new MacBook Pro models in 14- and 16-inch sizes, as well as an updated MacBook Air, in the near future. All models will be equipped with the new M5 chip for the first time; it has so far been available only in a basic version on the MacBook Pro and iPad Pro.

The presentation of the new MacBooks could take place in the week around March 2. The prerequisite is the release of macOS 26.3, to which the new devices are linked, according to Gurman.

More Macs: Mac Studio, Mac mini, and a new entry-level model

Apple is also expected to unveil a new Mac Studio shortly after the MacBook updates. In addition, an updated Studio Display and a new Mac mini are also planned for 2026.

Another new device is particularly interesting: Apple is reportedly developing a more affordable entry-level MacBook with a 13-inch display. To reduce costs, an iPhone-grade chip will be used here for the first time. The device is expected in the first half of the year.

Software: iOS 26.3, 26.4, and iOS 27

In parallel with the hardware, several software updates are pending. iOS 26.3 is nearing the end of testing and could be released soon. The focus here is on minor system optimizations and background improvements, such as migration between iPhone and Android.

A major update will follow with iOS 26.4, which will include the first features of the revised Siri version. According to Gurman, the first developer beta is expected in the week of February 23.

As usual, there will be a preview of the next major iOS generation in June. Apple will present iOS 27 for the first time at the WWDC developer conference. Content-wise, the main focus will be on new AI functions developed in collaboration with Google. Apple is also reportedly planning to primarily address existing performance problems and long-standing bugs.