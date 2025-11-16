A major recall is underway for more than 126,000 Toyota cars including some very popular models due to an engine flaw that could increase crash risk. Here’s what’s behind it and what owners should watch for.

It’s not unusual for car manufacturers to issue recalls, often for minor issues. But the one affecting Toyota might be more serious than it seems. The company has recalled over 126,000 vehicles due to a reported engine flaw that may increase the risk of a crash.

The V35A-FTS engine is a gas-powered twin-turbo V6 that recently replaced the older V8. While many praised its power and efficiency, it now faces its most significant issue yet.

What Causes the Engine Stall?

According to the NHTSA and Toyota’s website, the Japanese carmaker is voluntarily recalling approximately 127,000 vehicles due to machining debris that may not have been cleared during manufacturing. This debris can lead to engine knocking, rough running, and even a loss of power. The latter significantly increases the risk of a crash or injury, especially at high speeds.

Which Toyota Cars Are Affected?

Among the impacted models are the 2022-2024 Tundra, 2022-2024 Lexus LX, and 2024 Lexus GX, all of which are sold in the United States. Toyota has not confirmed whether vehicles with the same engine in other countries are affected. Although the company estimates that about 1% of the recalled vehicles may have the defect, the exact number remains unclear due to an ongoing investigation.

The 2022 Lexus LX is one of the models affected by the engine flaw that led Toyota to recall over 126,000 vehicles. Image source: Toyota/Lexus

Toyota stated that it is preparing a remedy and plans to send formal notices to owners starting January 6. More importantly, the company pledged to fix the issue free of charge once it is ready.

For now, many Toyota owners with the same engine may feel reassured, as the problem appears to stem from manufacturing issues rather than design flaws. More details are expected once Toyota outlines the fix.

In the meantime, affected vehicle owners can contact Toyota at 1-800-331-4331 or Lexus at 1-800-255-3987. They can also search the NHTSA database by entering their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).

Do you own one of these Toyota vehicles? Share your experience in the comments.