A tiny defect with Ford’s Escape SUV has triggered a massive recall of nearly 130,000 vehicles in the US and Canada. Learn which model years are affected, the risks involved, and what steps owners should take.

It seems U.S. automaker Ford is ending the year with yet another safety recall, adding to its record-breaking tally for 2025. The company is recalling nearly 130,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada due to a small flaw that could put other drivers and commuters at risk of crashes and injury.

Components Could Fly and Hit Other Cars on the Road

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) detailed the recall, which affects 108,762 Ford Escape models from 2020 to 2025 sold in the U.S., along with 20,521 units in Canada. In total, approximately 129,283 vehicles are impacted, which is a significant number compared to other recalls.

According to the report, “liftgate hinge covers may detach from the vehicle while driving.” The issue stems from a supplier quality defect, where the cover can make contact with the liftgate and loosen over time.

2020 to 2025 Ford Escape SUVs in the US and Canada are impacted by the safety recall. Image source: Ford

If the components detach while driving, they “can create a distraction and/or road hazard for other road users, increasing the risk of a crash,” the documentation states. Drivers and passengers may also notice wind and noise entering the cabin without the covers.

Free Check-Up and Repair

Ford said affected owners can bring their vehicles to authorized dealers, where the component will be inspected and repaired. If necessary, the cover will be replaced free of charge.

Formal notices will be mailed starting January 15. In the meantime, owners can check the NHTSA website to see if their vehicle is affected, or contact Ford’s customer service for more details.

This latest recall follows a string of issues. Most recently, Ford recalled over 400,000 Bronco SUVs due to faulty instrument display panels. Earlier in November, another recall was issued over mechanical problems with front seats.

The recalls highlight ongoing quality control challenges for the automaker, though many stem from supplier-related issues. At the same time, stricter regulations requiring more thorough testing and review have contributed to the rising number of recalls, ultimately benefiting customers with improved safety.

