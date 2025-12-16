Millions of drivers of Toyota could get wireless or digital car key support via Apple Wallet. A new clue hint that the iPhone maker is working to bring Apple Car Key to the largest car brand in the world. Learn why this is important.

Apple’s Wallet is not only a digital platform for cards and IDs, but it also serves as secure key storage through Apple Car Key. Since the integration was added in 2020, expansion to car brands has been painfully slow. Thankfully, progress is happening, and over time, we’ve seen prominent automakers join in. Now, a massive brand is set to adopt Apple Car Key across its fleet, marking what could be the biggest expansion yet.

Last year, Volvo and Audi joined the list of carmakers supporting Apple Car Key. Their rollout was limited to select newer high‑end models and EVs rather than a wide release, but it was still an important step forward.

Apple Car Key for Toyota Is Ready

Apple has already hinted that several automakers are preparing to add Apple Car Key. One major brand not previously mentioned was Toyota. However, according to a recent report (via MacRumors), there are now signs that Apple is working on Toyota support, though official confirmation from either company is still pending.

Toyota has been one of the world’s largest automakers for years, so its addition would represent a major milestone in Apple Car Key adoption.

Which Toyota Vehicles Could Get Apple Car Key

Toyota already offers its own digital car key solution through the Toyota Connect service, but that system is limited to the phone app and Bluetooth connectivity when remote and keyless locking/unlocking and engine start. Apple Car Key, by contrast, would bring more advanced functions and security features, including Ultra Wideband (UWB) support for more precise control on iPhone and Apple Watch.

If this partnership materializes, it’s still unclear which Toyota models will support Apple Car Key. However, it’s likely to align with vehicles that already feature Toyota’s digital and remote key services, including hybrids and EVs.

Beyond Toyota, Apple has confirmed that Audi, Acura, Porsche, GMC, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Rivian, Lucid Motors, Chery, and Tata are among the brands set to add Apple Car Key in the near future.

Do you drive a Toyota? What are your thoughts on Toyota cars getting Apple's wireless car key feature?