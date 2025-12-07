Ford US has issued a sweeping recall of its popular Bronco and Bronco Sport SUVs. A software bug in the instrument panel cluster could block safety alerts, exposing drivers to greater crash and injury risks.

Among major automakers, Ford has been hit the hardest with safety recalls. It also leads in the number of recalls issued in 2025. Just weeks before the year ends, Ford has announced another massive recall affecting nearly 230,000 Bronco SUVs. The flaw involves the instrument panel display, which may fail to show critical warnings, increasing the risk of a crash.

Drivers Won’t Get Warnings

According to documentation published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration last month, the recall stems from a software bug in the instrument panel cluster installed in Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport models from 2025 to 2026.

Specifically, 229,609 units produced between March 7, 2024, and November 3, 2025, are affected. The failure rate is reported at 67 percent, which is notably high.

The instrument panel cluster in the 2025-2025 Ford Bronco SUV and Bronco Sport SUV. Image source: Ford USA

The bug can cause the instrument display to glitch or go completely black, leaving drivers unable to see safety alerts or vehicle status indicators ranging from brakes to tires. This significantly increases the risk of crashes and injuries for drivers, passengers, and other road users.

This is not the first large-scale recall for Ford. In August, the company recalled 355,000 F-Series trucks for a similar issue.

For the fix, Ford plans to notify owners starting December 8. Affected vehicles will be serviced at dealerships, where the instrument cluster software will be updated free of charge.

Seats in Ford Bronco Could Dislodge

In addition, Ford has recalled 174,000 units of 2021 to 2023 Bronco SUVs in the U.S. and Canada due to out-of-specification seat pivot pins in the front seats. These pins may loosen over time, potentially causing seats to dislodge, even during adjustments. This poses a serious safety risk for drivers and passengers.

So far, there is no date for when official letters will be sent to owners. Ford is expected to inspect the vehicles and replace or repair the faulty components.

With more than 130 recalls this year, are you one of those affected? What has your experience with Ford been? Share your thoughts in the comments.