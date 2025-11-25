We’ve seen frequent vehicle recalls in recent months, affecting both combustion and electrified cars. The latest is an alarming one involving popular Kia and Hyundai models. Owners of hybrid and electrified versions can breathe a sigh of relief, as only ICE vehicles are impacted.
Electric and Hybrid Models Are Safe
According to a document published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Kia and Hyundai are recalling the Kia K5 and Hyundai Sonata. The affected population includes 2021 to 2024 Kia K5 and 2020 to 2023 Hyundai Sonata sedans, totaling about 333,509 units.
Both recalled models are equipped with 1.6‑liter turbocharged engines, sparing the hybrid version of the Sonata.
Fuel System Flaw Raises Fire Risk
The defect originates in the fuel tank assembly, where the purge control check valve may wear over time and malfunction. This can cause compressed air from the turbocharger to backflow into the fuel tank, leading to deformation and fuel leakage.
A damaged tank increases the risk of fire or even explosions, which could be fatal if the vehicle is on the highway or parked near structures.
Fortunately, there are warning signs drivers may notice when the fuel tank is compromised, including popping noises from the rear, a strong fuel odor, warning lights on the digital instrument cluster, or the vehicle failing to start.
Free Inspection and Repair
Both automakers advise affected owners to visit their dealers for inspection. The check valve will be examined and replaced if necessary, and the engine control unit will receive a system update. All services will be provided free of charge.
Kia and Hyundai plan to formally notify owners with letters beginning January 16, 2026. In the meantime, concerned drivers can contact customer service or use their vehicle identification number (VIN) to check documentation and details on the NHTSA website starting in December.
