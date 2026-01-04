Automakers faced a record number of recalls last year, and Hyundai is now adding to the list. Nearly 52,000 Tucson SUVs are being recalled in the U.S. due to a wiring harness defect that could pose a fire risk. Check your VIN if you’re affected.

Last year was a big year for automaker brands in the USA, but that is because it was one of the years with the most safety recalls issued. Part of that trend, capping the year-end, is Hyundai. The South Korean brand has urged owners of the Tucson SUV to park outside due to a fire risk.

Which Hyundai Tucson Model is At Risk

In the documentation published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly 52,000 Hyundai Tucson vehicles are recalled. Particularly, the recall covers 2022 to 2024 models that were built and sold in the United States.

It is described that the recall is due to the optional OEM trailer wiring harness installed in the tow hitch. With wrong installation, the component is susceptible to water intrusion. Once water enters, it can damage the wire harness control module, subsequently leaving connected lighting like lamps non-functional.

However, it was also added that there are rare cases where water entering the module might result in a short circuit. This overheating would increase the risk of a vehicle fire. So far, there are three reported incidents of fire due to this failure in the wiring harness.

Hyundai Is Warning Drivers

While owners can continue to drive, Hyundai is now advising impacted owners to have their vehicles parked outside and away from combustible structures.

The documentation said that Hyundai is already looking for a remedy for this issue. Once ready, it will notify owners with a planned date of February 16, 2026. The company will replace the wiring harness in vehicles found with the defective component free of charge.

The automaker said that recent models feature a new harness with better water sealing. Right now, if you own or drive one of these vehicles, you can check with the NHTSA to confirm and get more details by searching through your VIN.

With the massive safety recalls in 2025, are you one of those affected? Share your experience with us in the comments.