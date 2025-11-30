More than 143,000 vehicles from a popular auto brand are being recalled due to faulty rearview cameras that could leave drivers blind when reversing, heightening the risk of accidents and injuries. Learn what’s the fix.

It seems no major carmaker has been spared from safety recalls this year. Even as the year draws to a close, more reports continue to surface. The latest recall affects over 143,000 Hyundai Santa Fe vehicles sold in the U.S. with a rearview camera issue that could leave drivers effectively blind, increasing the risk of crashes and injuries.

Earlier this year, other automakers also recalled massive numbers of cars due to similar rear camera problems. Notably, Toyota and Ford each pulled back more than a million affected units.

ICE and Hybrid Santa Fe Affected

Hyundai now joins the growing list, recalling 106,049 units of the 2024–2025 Santa Fe combustion models and 37,423 hybrid models from the same years, for a total of 143,472 vehicles.

The recall was announced through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). It details how the rearview camera may malfunction or fail entirely when a driver attempts to park or reverse. Without a working camera, visibility is reduced, raising the risk of accidents. The bulk of the SUV also makes maneuvering in reverse more challenging.

The rear of the 2025 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV is shown, where the rearview camera and sensors are located. Image source: Hyundai Motor USA

Investigations highlight that the issue stems from improper installation of the rearview camera system. This damages the flexible harness and disrupts camera operation. Hyundai noted that the problem largely originates from poor assembly of the camera and harness by the supplier.

Need a Trip to the Dealer for a Fix

The South Korean automaker has promised to fix the issue free of charge. Owners will need to bring their Santa Fe to dealerships, where the harness will be replaced with a sturdier, more flexible version.

However, Hyundai has not yet announced when the service will begin. Official notification letters will be sent to owners starting January 16, 2026. Until then, drivers are advised to exercise extra caution when reversing.

Owners can check the NHTSA website to see if their vehicle is affected, or contact Hyundai Motor customer support for further details.

This latest debacle follows another major Hyundai recall involving the Sonata sedan, which was linked to a fuel tank defect that could melt over time, potentially causing a fire or explosion.

Do you rely on your car’s rearview camera when reversing? What tips would you share for smoother and safer parking maneuvers? We’d love to hear your suggestions.