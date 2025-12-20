A new Toyota recall is making headlines as thousands of Camry and Corolla Cross Hybrids face a defect that may cause power loss or fire. The automaker is preparing free repairs, but owners should check if their vehicle is affected.

Toyota is not only the largest automaker in the world, but it is also known for generally reliable cars that last for decades. However, like most brands, it has issued numerous safety recalls this year. The latest issue involves thousands of its cars, and it is recalling them over a flaw that could lead to power loss or fire, increasing the risk of injury.

Toyota’s Hybrid Cars at Risk of Fire

Specifically, the recall impacts about 55,000 units of the 2025–2026 Toyota Camry and 2026 Corolla Cross Hybrid models sold in the U.S. The recall also affects the same model years of these vehicles in Canada, with over 2,400 cars. It is unclear if the concern extends to other countries.

The 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross is a non-plug-in hybrid. Image source: Toyota

The issue stems from a bolt inside the inverter of the hybrid powertrain, which could loosen over time. A loose bolt may cause a loss of power while driving at higher speeds, increasing the risk of a crash. Even worse, it could lead to a fire.

Free Repair for Affected Camry and Corolla Cross Models

Toyota said it is working to finalize the remedy but has not specified the details. More importantly, repairs will be free of charge. The company plans to notify affected owners once the fix is ready, with official notifications expected in mid-February next year.

In the meantime, customers can check recall details and confirm if their vehicle is affected through the NHTSA website by entering the VIN or plate number. Alternatively, they can contact Toyota’s customer support at 1-800-331-4331.

Just last month, Toyota issued a recall for over 126,000 vehicles, including the Toyota Tundra and Lexus LX and GX models, due to debris in the engine that could cause stalling. This poses a serious concern when vehicles are in motion on the road.

Are you driving one of these Toyota vehicles? Have you experienced any issues yet? Share your answers in the comments.