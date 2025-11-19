A massive recall has hit Jeep’s popular hybrid electric SUVs, with more than 113,000 vehicles at risk of engine failure and fire. Stellantis is warning drivers to park immediately. Find out if you’re affected.

Jeep launched the Wrangler powered by the first 4xe hybrid electric engine in 2023, and it has since been flying off the shelves. This was followed by the Grand Cherokee model a year later, built on the same electrified platform, which enjoyed similar popularity. That momentum now faces a roadblock as nearly 113,000 units of these vehicles are being recalled due to an engine flaw, with the automaker even urging drivers to stop driving.

Engine Failure Could Cause Crash or Fire

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Stellantis, the parent company of Jeep, is recalling the Jeep Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe. The affected model years are 2023 to 2025 for the Wrangler, covering 76,019 units, and 2024 to 2025 for the Grand Cherokee, covering 36,840 units, for a total of 112,859 vehicles sold in the United States.

The issue lies in the engine, which the safety report describes as possibly contaminated with sand from the casting process during manufacturing in its plant in Mexico. Owners may notice signs such as knocking noises from the engine compartment or a malfunction indicator lamp before the engine fails.

Jeep is recalling 113,000 Grand Cherokee 4xe and Wrangler 4xe vehicles due to engine failure. Image source: Jeep

Engine failure could result in reduced propulsion or power while driving, increasing injury and risk of a crash. Even worse, there is a risk of fire in the engine compartment under these circumstances.

The documentation notes that all vehicles with the affected engines face the risk of failure. So far, there have been 36 fire reports, 50 reports of lost propulsion, and about 144 warranty claims linked to the flaw.

Jeep Urges Owners Not to Drive

At present, Jeep is advising owners not to drive these vehicles and to avoid parking near structures such as houses and garages.

For the fix, Jeep plans to replace the engines in the affected vehicles. The company also intends to formally notify customers in December. Alternatively, owners can check the NHTSA website or contact Jeep directly for more details about the recall.

This latest recall follows a larger one involving about 320,000 Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee models over fire risks caused by battery packs. There have already been 19 fire reports related to that issue.

With these recurring problems and recalls, the popularity of Jeep’s hybrid vehicles may take a hit in the coming months.

Are you one of the Jeep owners affected by the recent recalls? Share your experience in the comments.