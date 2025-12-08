Another US EV maker is introducing a popular feature to its electrified cars, allowing users to unlock and start their vehicles with a smartphone or smartwatch. Here’s how it compares to Tesla’s implementation.

Rivian may not be as big as Tesla or other automakers in the EV space, but the brand has been doing exciting things lately, including adding more meaningful features to its electrified fleet. In the upcoming 0.46 update for the Rivian R1T pickup and R1S SUV, the company is finally enabling digital car key support, which is a feature long enjoyed by Tesla and other EVs.

Rivian announced the changes through its software head, Wassym Bensaid, who posted on X that the 0.46 firmware will roll out to second‑generation R1T and R1S vehicles this month. The update introduces a digital car key compatible with Apple Wallet, Google Wallet for Android, and Samsung Wallet (Samsung Pay).

Turn Your Phone or Watch Into a Car Key

The new feature enables native digital car keys with support for both UWB (ultra‑wideband) and NFC connectivity. This means smartphones and smartwatches, such as an iPhone or Apple Watch, can be used to unlock/lock and start the vehicle without a key fob.

Even more seamless, NFC allows offline unlocking when a phone’s battery has died, since digital keys are stored directly on the device. Thanks to the power reserve feature, owners can still unlock their car for up to five hours after the battery is fully depleted by just tapping the phone to the car’s main door handle.

Digital car key sharing is also supported, letting owners grant remote access to family or friends, such as giving them access to the trunk space or for driving. Each Rivian vehicle can store up to eight digital keys, all managed by the primary owner. As usual, the more advanced features, such as precise location ranging, will be available on devices equipped with UWB.

Digital car keys are not supported on first‑generation Rivian EVs, which rely only on Bluetooth and lack UWB or NFC. It remains unclear whether the company plans to bring the same functionality to earlier models.

For drivers and owners who always carry their phone or watch, digital keys offer clear advantages. They eliminate the need for a bulky fob and make it easier to share access within households or among trusted users.

Will this change convince you to buy or upgrade to a Rivian EV? What other features would you like to see added? Share your thoughts in the comments.