Samsung has released a vital security update for Galaxy users to kick off 2026. This new software fixes dozens of flaws, including a critical risk to user privacy. Learn why you should check your device settings and update immediately today.

Samsung surprised many Galaxy users at the start of the year by releasing the One UI 8.5 Beta 3 for testers on the Galaxy S25. While the update is seemingly focused on fixing numerous bugs from the previous version, it also includes the January 2026 security update. The company has shared details regarding the update, revealing critical vulnerabilities that have prompted advice for users to update immediately.

Beyond the One UI 8.5 Beta currently being tested on the Galaxy S25 series, this monthly security update will also arrive on more Galaxy phones and tablets throughout this month and next.

Samsung Galaxy Users Alerted Over Critical Flaw

Just a few days after releasing the security update, Samsung published the details regarding the firmware. The January security update for Samsung also includes the standard Android security fixes, covering a long list of vulnerabilities. In total, over 50 issues have been addressed in this latest release.

This includes one critically labeled flaw found within the core system components. If left unaddressed, this vulnerability could allow attackers to gain unauthorized access to a device, potentially leading to the theft of sensitive information or other malicious activities. Fortunately, there have been no reports of this flaw being exploited in the wild so far. We are still waiting for further details from other manufacturers regarding this specific issue.

Numerous High Level Threats Being Fixed

In addition, the update is aimed at patching several high and moderate severity flaws. These fixes cover general threats identified in late 2025 as well as vulnerabilities specific to Samsung devices.

If you are currently using the One UI 8.5 Beta, you can simply install Beta 3 to receive the latest security protections. For all other users, the firmware should start to arrive on your devices in the coming days. Once the notification appears, it is highly recommended that you install the update right away to ensure your data remains protected.

Which monthly security update is currently running on your Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.