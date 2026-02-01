Samsung’s next gen earbuds are almost here. The Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro just leaked with a redesigned elliptical stem and, most importantly, a price freeze that defies the global trend of rising tech costs to delight fans.

Although details about the Galaxy S26 continue to pick up steam, Samsung might have another surprise in store: the upcoming Galaxy Buds 4 series. The earbuds are expected to co-star with the flagship smartphones. A key detail about these headphones has emerged, bringing good news for users and fans alike.

Similar to the Galaxy S26, we have already heard important details about the Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro. However, the latest update regarding the buds’ pricing might be even more impactful for fans.

Galaxy Buds 4 to Carry the Buds 3 Price Tag

The French publication Dealabs has reportedly obtained the alleged prices for Samsung’s next-generation wireless earbuds in the region. According to the report, the Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro will carry the same price tags as their predecessors, at €179 and €249, respectively. These prices are unchanged from the current Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro (review).

For other countries, including the USA and India, this suggests the smartphone giant is likely holding off on any price hikes for these new earbuds. This is welcome news, given recent price increases for many devices, especially smartphones and laptops, driven by inflation and memory chip shortages. However, a price freeze is not guaranteed for all regions.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 4 Pro could feature an updated design based on the materials uncovered. Image source: Android Authority

Samsung is Redesigning the Galaxy Buds 4

In addition to pricing, we learned about the new design of the Galaxy Buds 4 from images uncovered by Android Authority. While they retain a stem-based form, they appear to be dropping the previous blade-like shape in favor of a flat, elliptical stem. Based on the leaked materials, this new design also ditches the LED strip lighting found on the Pro model.

Additionally, the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro will reportedly be available in Black, White, and Apricot colorways. We are hopeful that these design changes will improve audio quality and enhance noise-cancelling performance.

The Galaxy S26 is highly expected to go official on February 25. Samsung could also take this opportunity to unveil the Galaxy Buds 4.

If these are indeed the final prices for the Galaxy Buds 4, would you consider purchasing a pair? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.