Samsung is quietly preparing a massive camera upgrade for the Galaxy S25 Ultra that pushes its video zoom to a staggering level. Before the S26 arrives, the current flagship camera phone is getting a secret boost you won’t want to miss.

While the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (review) is set to be succeeded by the Galaxy S26 Ultra next month, it will continue to receive fresh capabilities through software updates for several years. The next major enhancement will arrive via One UI 8.5. One of the most significant features coming has been revealed, which could elevate the current flagship into an even more versatile mobile camera.

A Hidden Camera Upgrade for Galaxy Enthusiasts

Prolific leaker Ice Universe shared on X that a future software refinement will enable an extended zoom for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Specifically, the upcoming update will increase the maximum video zoom from 20x to 25x.

The source also provided a video clip recorded on a Galaxy S25 Ultra running the new software, demonstrating the 25x zoom in action. It is evident that most details remain remarkably crisp even when the zoom is fully extended.

The camera modules on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra are more striking than before, with the black edging. Image source: nextpit

This magnification boost is quite substantial, positioning the device ahead of other flagship competitors like the Pixel 10 Pro (review), which offers a 20x Super Res Zoom. Furthermore, this update suggests that the S25 Ultra could match the video zoom prowess of the anticipated Galaxy S26 Ultra, although the newer model will likely debut with additional hardware and proprietary enhancements.

It remains uncertain whether this feature will be integrated into previous Ultra models. It is likely that such an upgrade requires specialized hardware and advanced software processing to maintain clarity at such extreme magnification.

One UI 8.5 Refinements Beyond Photography

In addition to the camera improvements for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the upcoming software version introduces other meaningful modifications. Among these are sophisticated notification summaries and an enhanced Now Bar, which will facilitate deeper in-app integration.

Samsung is also implementing broader customization options within the quick settings panel, while the home screen will benefit from more dynamic folder sizing. The South Korean tech giant continues to refine its applications to harmonize with its latest UI design language.

The new software is currently in the testing phase. While no definitive timeline for a public launch exists, it is anticipated to debut alongside the Galaxy S26 announcement next month. Samsung may also implement a staggered rollout, with the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra receiving priority access.

Are you eager to update your Samsung device as soon as the new software becomes available? We would welcome your perspective in the comments below.