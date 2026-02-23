Samsung delivers regular Android and One UI updates to its Galaxy devices. While these updates often brings new features and fix issues, not every release is positive. The latest case involves Galaxy S22 users, who are now facing serious problems after installing the newest software.

The February security patch began rolling out to Galaxy S22 models at the start of the month and continued in the weeks that followed. It included multiple bug fixes addressing vulnerabilities as well as quality-of-life improvements. Unfortunately, the update has also created major friction for some Samsung users who installed the firmware.

Galaxy S22 Devices Freezing and Restarting

A recent post on Reddit has collectively highlighted a growing concern among Galaxy S22 owners. Specifically, the thread indicates that many devices have begun malfunctioning immediately after installing the security patch, which is based on Android 16.

Within the discussion, one Galaxy S22 Ultra owner reported that their device became entirely non-functional post-update, while another stated their handset suddenly died after the installation was completed.

Interestingly, several other users have chimed in to describe a variety of issues. Some have noted abnormal battery depletion, while others described a laggy interface that causes the device to overheat. In one extreme case, a user reported that their phone experienced rapid battery drain and high temperatures before eventually getting stuck in a permanent bootloop a week later.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with an S Pen Image source: NextPit

While isolated reports of similar glitches surfaced in December and January, this latest wave of concerns appears much more prominent. The evidence seems to point directly to the firmware shipped throughout February and affecting the trio but sparing the newer entries like the Galaxy S25 Ultra (review).

Mixed Experiences Across Models

However, the impact is not universal. Other Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra users have responded that their handsets continue to perform normally after the update.

At the same time, it remains difficult to gauge exactly how widespread the problem is, especially as the update has only recently reached models in major markets like India and the USA. There is a strong possibility that more cases will emerge as additional users transition to the February security patch.

No Fix from Samsung Yet

Samsung has yet to acknowledge the situation or provide an official response. Affected users are left on their own, although some accounts are now suggesting to skip the update entirely and wait for the next security patch.

Consequently, some users are drawing parallels to a notorious 2024 incident where several Galaxy S22 units were bricked following the One UI 6.1.1 update. Further complicating matters is a new class action lawsuit associated to this was recently filed in the U.S., which alleges the South Korean giant failed to inform users about the cause of these failures and avoided reimbursing or replacing the damaged devices.

