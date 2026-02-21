While the spotlight is currently on the Samsung Galaxy S26, which is set to launch in a few days, the South Korean mobile maker might have another surprise in store. This comes in the form of a refresh to its popular mid range lines.

The Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 have already been revealed through various reports and leaked certifications. In some cases, these leaks have even shown their alleged designs, which appear to ship with several promising upgrades. The duo was initially believed to go official before the Unpacked event on February 25, but as those dates have passed, it seems that the forecast was incorrect.

A new report on X provides a more practical timeline, suggesting fans should expect the new Galaxy mid-range devices to launch after the flagship reveal. Both are now reportedly set to be officially unveiled in March. There is no exact date yet, but the window is not far off.

It is also unclear whether Samsung will hold a dedicated event for the launch, but it will likely be a smaller affair compared to Unpacked

If the leaked specifications prove accurate, these new mid-range phones could deliver some exciting improvements.

Thinner and More Durable Build on the Galaxy A57

The Galaxy A57 could catch plenty of attention with its notably thinner profile. Certifications suggest it will measure just 6.9 mm, making it significantly thinner than the outgoing Galaxy A56 (review). This would place it closer to ultra-thin models like the Galaxy S25 Edge. Additionally, the phone might share the higher IP68 dust and water resistance certification found on pricier models.

Samsung’s Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 renders have leaked. Image source: X/u/Sanju Choudhary

The same source that shared the supposed release date points out that its internals are headlined by a new Exynos 1680 SoC, which Samsung could announce at any time. The device will reportedly feature a slightly smaller 6.6-inch AMOLED display. This might indicate changes in the panel, perhaps regarding peak brightness or glass protection.

Elsewhere, it could stick to the same set of cameras, including a 50 MP main sensor and a 12 MP ultrawide lens. The 5,000 mAh battery capacity and storage configurations are also listed as unchanged.

Galaxy A37 Ditches the Snapdragon Processor

On the other hand, the Galaxy A37 seems to be a modest update rather than a total overhaul. Familiar features include the 6.7-inch AMOLED display, an IP67 rating, and a 5,000 mAh battery. However, the chipset is stepping up to an Exynos 1480 SoC, departing from the Snapdragon 6 Gen series. We could see significant CPU and GPU improvements if this is the case.

There is no word on pricing yet, but Samsung could surprise consumers if it holds the same price tags for both models. Doing so would defy the ongoing memory crunch that has led most brands to hike phone prices. If this happens, it will help maintain the Galaxy A series’ popularity, which tends to outsell flagships in several markets.

Are you going to upgrade to any of the upcoming Galaxy A models? Do you think Samsung should keep the costs of these two phones unchanged? We want to hear your thoughts in the comments.