Will your Samsung Galaxy smartphone or tablet be updated to One UI 8.5? New evidence confirms which devices will receive a taste of this major Android-based update. Find out if your device made the list.

While Samsung has opened the One UI 8.5 beta program to the Galaxy S25, the South Korean company has yet to finalize the list of other eligible Galaxy smartphones and tablets. However, new clues are emerging that might confirm which devices will receive the next Android-based update.

Initially, an alleged list of Samsung Galaxy devices was revealed during internal testing, including many models that were updated to One UI 8. Among these were various Galaxy S, Z, and Galaxy A models, though the list notably excluded Galaxy Tab devices at the time.

Which Samsung Tablets Will Get One UI 8.5?

New evidence from recent internal digging now confirms Samsung’s plans for its Android tablets. In the latest test builds, user Alfaturk (via Sammy Guru) spotted that Samsung is already testing One UI 8.5 on the Galaxy Tab S11 (review) and Tab S11 Ultra, with firmware versions X730XXU3AYL6 and X930XXU3AYL6, respectively.

This is not surprising given that these devices debuted with One UI 8. The discovery confirms that the company could also open the beta program for these tablets.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 displaying a colorful app interface on a wooden table. Image source: nextpit

In addition to the Galaxy Tab S11 duo, it was spotted over a week ago that One UI 8.5 is under testing for the Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8 Plus, and Tab S8 Ultra in India, Turkey, South Korea, and Europe. Furthermore, internal testing was previously spotted for the Galaxy Tab S10 (review), Tab S10 FE (review), Tab S9, and Tab S9 FE.

As for handsets, the Galaxy S22 and later models should be included in the update cycle. For foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, and later models are expected to be updated. The mid-range Galaxy A series is said to include the Galaxy A16 and later, Galaxy A25 and later, Galaxy A33 and later, and Galaxy A53 and later.

One UI 8.5 Changes

One UI 8.5 is not as substantial as the One UI 8.0 jump, but it does include many meaningful changes. Samsung is focusing on the user interface, with a more customizable quick settings panel and the infusion of a “liquid glass” effect in elements like app and system icons.

There is also a new storage sharing feature that seamlessly integrates the My Files app with connected nearby Galaxy devices. Bixby will also get a significant upgrade with Perplexity AI baked in to support more complex queries and conversational questions.

Is your Samsung Galaxy device on the list? What One UI 8.5 features are you most excited to test? Let us know in the comments.