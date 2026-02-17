Foldable smartphones remain a niche, with little choices and high prices keeping them out of reach for most consumers. That’s set to change as Apple prepares to launch its first foldable iPhone this year. In response, Samsung may be readying a bold new foldable design to counter its rival.

Evidence of this new design has surfaced in the latest internal One UI 9 build, revealing potential key details about the new Samsung foldable device.

Samsung is preparing the next One UI update, based on Android 17, ahead of its beta program. Hidden inside are clues pointing to the company’s next folding smartphone, internally labeled the Wide Fold and codenamed H8, according to Android Authority.

As is typical with early leaks, the definitive marketing moniker for this wider tablet-phone hybrid may still change before launch.

A True Tablet Alternative?

Animations in the software depict a device with a wider rectangular shape, closer to a traditional tablet than the current Galaxy Z Fold 7’s narrower aspect ratio. The depictions suggest that when unfolded, the device naturally enters a landscape orientation.

While it is currently unknown by how much this device will exceed Samsung’s existing foldables, it clearly indicates the company intends to fill the gap for users who demand more screen real estate or a legitimate alternative to small-form tablets.

The upcoming “Samsung Wide Fold” is depicted in the One UI 9 internal build.

Prolific leaker Ice Universe shared alleged specifications for a Galaxy Wide device late last year. According to the reports, the device is expected to feature a 5.4-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch main screen, both with a 4:3 aspect ratio. This would bring the device closer in size to many 8 to 9-inch tablets. The leaker added that these dimensions closely mirror those rumored for Apple’s upcoming iPhone Fold.

While the leaked materials show the device’s silhouette, many elements, such as the back panel and camera housing, remain unrendered. Consequently, there may still be significant changes to the final hardware design.

When Will the Galaxy Wide Fold Launch?

Official details on the Galaxy Wide Fold’s release date remain scarce. However, there is a high probability it will debut alongside the stable release of One UI 9. This timing suggests a potential reveal during the summer Unpacked event, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8 in July or August.

Of course, these plans are not yet finalized. Samsung may use the event to preview the device before a larger launch later in the year.

Would you prefer this wider form factor over the current narrow foldable design? We want to know your thoughts in the comments below!