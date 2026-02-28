Samsung recently unveiled the Galaxy S26, with the Ultra model bringing the most significant upgrades. However, it appears the spotlight for the new trio may be short lived. A new report hints that an upcoming Galaxy smartphone could steal the thunder from the new Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Last year, we saw the debut of the Galaxy S25 Edge (review) as the first ultra-thin device from the South Korean giant. Despite its breakthrough features, initial reception was considered timid, leading to rumors that the line would be discontinued. However, recent developments suggest otherwise, with many believing a successor is on the way. Beyond its slim design, this new model could also introduce groundbreaking battery technology.

Samsung to Add Breakthrough Feature to Its Next Flagship

In a recent post, prolific leaker yeux1122 shared its insights into Samsung’s adoption of new battery technology (via Notebookcheck). The report details how Samsung’s R&D department has acknowledged missing the opportunity to include silicon-carbon batteries in its recent smartphones, while Chinese rivals have already begun using these advanced cells, such as the OnePlus 15. However, the mobile maker is expected to finally catch up in the near future.

Accordingly, the company is said to be planning a new smartphone featuring this newer technology. The suggested timeline indicates this launch could happen soon, likely debuting in the next high-end or flagship Galaxy device.

This points to the Galaxy S26 Edge as the potential first recipient of such a battery. Incorporating silicon-carbon technology is a logical step, as it would allow Samsung to maintain an incredibly thin profile without sacrificing battery capacity or adding unnecessary weight.

Furthermore, an increased battery capacity would address the primary complaint regarding the Galaxy S25 Edge, which has a relatively small battery and shorter runtime compared to standard Galaxy flagships.

An alleged dummy unit of the Galaxy S26 Edge shows its impressive 5.5 mm thickness. Image source: X/u/OnLeaks

Galaxy S26 Edge to be Thinner than the iPhone Air?

Beyond battery improvements, a leak from late last year allegedly showed a dummy unit of the Galaxy S26 Edge with an impressive thickness of just 5.5 mm. If accurate, this would make it thinner than both the Galaxy S25 Edge (5.8 mm) and Apple’s iPhone Air (5.6 mm).

Presently, there are no other supporting details to confirm that the Galaxy S26 Edge is actively under development. However, if these forecasts materialize, the launch could happen as early as May, exactly one year after its predecessor.

Would you consider buying the Galaxy S26 Edge if Samsung provided it with a larger battery and longer runtime? Share your thoughts in the comments below.