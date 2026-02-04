Samsung has officially ended software support for its popular flagship series, leaving millions of devices without critical security patches. If you are still using one, find out why your data might be at risk and what your next move should be.

Samsung remains the only Android manufacturer to match Google’s extensive software commitment for its flagships, promising up to 7 years of Android OS updates. However, this pledge only commenced with the Galaxy S24 and subsequent models, leaving earlier generations on a much shorter timeline. This includes the Galaxy S21 series, which officially reached its final major update milestone last year.

Samsung released One UI 7, based on Android 15, for the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra last year as their final major operating system upgrade. This coincided with the series transitioning from monthly security patches to a quarterly schedule. Collectively, these moves signaled that these devices were entering their final phase of official support.

That end has finally arrived, as Samsung has removed the Galaxy S21 trio from its list of supported devices (via SamMobile). Consequently, these smartphones will no longer receive routine security updates. This effectively makes the final quarterly patch released at the end of 2025 the last regular software support these devices will receive.

Samsung’s Galaxy S21+ Image source: nextpit

This leaves the Galaxy S21 FE as the sole variant in the lineup still on “life support,” though it has now also been moved to a quarterly routine. Because the S21 FE model launched later than the standard S21 trio, it is entitled to a few remaining months of scheduled maintenance.

While the Galaxy S21 hardware remains relatively capable, the lack of software support puts users in a precarious position as security vulnerabilities remain unpatched.

An unsupported device serves as an open door for attackers to exploit loopholes for nefarious purposes, such as data and financial theft. Given that Samsung sold millions of units within this series, the number of potentially impacted users remains substantial.

However, Samsung occasionally issues emergency patches for unsupported devices when critical, high-severity security flaws are discovered. Similarly, Google may continue to provide app and component updates via the Google Play System, though the priority given to these updates is often lower compared to models running contemporary Android versions.

For those still holding onto a Galaxy S21, or even a Galaxy S22—which has already transitioned to a quarterly schedule—it is unwise to wait for “mercy” updates from Samsung or Google. Instead, users should consider upgrading to the upcoming Galaxy S26 or taking advantage of current discounts on the Galaxy S25 (review) generation.

Which Samsung phone do you currently own? Are you still receiving regular software or security updates? We would like to hear your thoughts in the comments below.