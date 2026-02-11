Curious about what Samsung has in store for the new year? The wait is officially over. Samsung has locked in the date for its next big Unpacked event. Here is everything you need to catch the major show live.

Following a steady stream of leaks and industry reports, Samsung is officially capping off the rumors to rest. The company has announced that its next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place in San Francisco on February 25. It is widely expected that the Galaxy S26 series will debut alongside a new array of accessories and a suite of advanced AI features. Fans worldwide can tune in via livestream across multiple official channels.

When is Samsung Unpacked 2026?

The event is scheduled for February 25 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 7 PM CET. For those in the Eastern Hemisphere, this will fall in the early hours of the following morning. We are now roughly two weeks away from the official reveal.

Where to Watch Samsung Unpacked 2026

While the event will host an in-person audience in San Francisco, Samsung is ensuring the global community can participate from home. The presentation will be broadcast simultaneously on YouTube, Samsung’s official Newsroom, and the Samsung mobile app.

Samsung announces the Galaxy S26 Unpacked date and venue.

What to Expect: Galaxy S26 Hardware and AI

Thanks to high-quality renders from case manufacturers and prolific insiders like Evleaks, we have a clear picture of the new hardware. The base Galaxy S26 and S25 Plus models appear largely similar to their predecessors, though they feature refined camera modules and a thinner, lighter chassis.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is set to receive more substantial changes, featuring noticeably more rounded corners that align its profile with the standard models. It maintains the integrated S Pen and will be available in several exclusive new colorways.

In terms of regional hardware, Samsung is expected to use its in-house Exynos 2600 chip in select markets, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra will likely feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 globally. Battery capacities are also seeing an uptick. The standard S26 is rumored to pack a larger 4,300 mAh cell with 25W charging, while the Plus and Ultra models will carry 4,900 mAh and 5,000 mAh batteries, respectively. The Ultra is expected to support significantly faster 60W wired charging.

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra as seen in the leaked official marketing material.

Camera specifications for the S26 and S26 Plus remain familiar, with a 50MP main sensor, 12MP telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide. Interestingly, some reports suggest a smaller aperture for these models, though the reasoning remains unclear. Conversely, the Galaxy S25 Ultra retains its high-resolution sensor array but introduces new lenses with larger apertures for improved low-light performance.

One of the most unique rumors involves a built-in privacy screen for the S26 Ultra model. This technology would allow users to obscure parts of the display, preventing should surfing in public spaces, which is a potentially industry-first feature.

Artificial Intelligence will likely be the centerpiece of the event. Samsung is reportedly marketing these devices as “AI phones” rather than traditional smartphones. We expect a suite of fresh tools that may mirror some features seen on Google’s Pixel 10, such as real-time scam detection during phone calls.

Additionally, rumors suggest Samsung will finally introduce satellite-based emergency messaging, years after initially missing the feature. This should place it on par with Apple’s Emergency SOS and Google’s SOS functionality.

New Wearables: Galaxy Buds 4

Beyond the smartphones, the Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro are expected to make their debut. Early marketing materials suggest a shift back to a more traditional stem-based form factor, moving away from the “blade” design of the previous generation. These will undoubtedly feature improved audio fidelity and deeper AI integration.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Pricing and Offers

Pricing forecasts are currently mixed. Some sources suggest a price freeze due to the iterative nature of the hardware updates, while others, like the French outlet Dealabs, indicate that base models may be more expensive in European markets. This potential increase may be offset by higher base storage capacities or the rising cost of memory components.

Samsung is currently offering enticing reservation incentives, including a $30 instant store credit and up to $900 in savings for trade-ins and $150 for non-trade-in reservations.

Are you looking forward to watching Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Unpacked? Tell us which feature you are most excited about in the comments below!