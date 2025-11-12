Samsung’s smartwatch update timeline just took another turn, Galaxy Watch 5 users are finally getting the One UI 8 beta, months after newer models. But what’s actually new, and which features are worth the wait?

Samsung’s One UI 8 rollout has been smooth and fast for smartphones, but it’s a different story for its smartwatches. The Wear OS 6-based Galaxy Watch update has seen a patchy and delayed release across Galaxy Watch models. Progress has been slow, but we’re finally seeing movement, and the most recent one is with the One UI 8 Watch beta arriving for Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro users.

Reports from South Korea indicate that Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro owners are now receiving the One UI 8 beta via the Samsung Members app. To access it, users must be registered on the platform and opt into the beta program. The update is expected to expand to users in the U.S. next, though there’s also a possibility that India could follow soon.

Still No Final One UI 8 Watch Release

The Galaxy Watch 5 is among the eligible models for the Wear OS 6 upgrade, so its inclusion isn’t surprising; only the timing has remained uncertain.

At this pace, the One UI 8 beta for Galaxy Watch 5 (Pro) in other countries may stretch through the end of November. Even more concerning is that the stable release could be further delayed, based on current progress.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic with One UI 8 Watch displaying health stats: steps, calories, and energy score. Image source: nextpit

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic are also slated to receive the update, but they’ll likely skip the beta and go straight to the stable version.

In addition to the Watch 5, the Galaxy Watch 6 continues to receive beta installments and has now picked up the latest version.

One UI 8 Watch introduces a refreshed UI, with redesigned tiles, app menus, and widgets that align with the design language of One UI 8 on smartphones and tablets. Notifications have also been overhauled, offering better grouping and responsiveness.

On the health and fitness front, Samsung is rolling out features like bedtime guidance, running coach enhancements, and mindfulness tools to older Galaxy Watch models. However, advanced tools like vascular load monitoring and the antioxidant index remain exclusive to the Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch 8.

Are you patiently waiting for One UI 8 Watch to land on your Samsung smartwatch? Which features are you most excited to try? Share your thoughts in the comments.