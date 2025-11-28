Samsung’s One UI 8 Watch update is finally reaching more Galaxy Watch models, bringing redesigned tiles, smoother animations, and smarter health tools. Here’s what’s new as the rollout expands worldwide.

Since the One UI 8 Watch debuted with the Galaxy Watch 8 (review), it took quite a stretch before it arrived on the Galaxy Watch 7. After another long wait, we finally see the update rolling out to more Galaxy smartwatches. The latest to receive it are the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

The firmware, based on Android’s Wear OS 6, is now hitting the Galaxy Watch 6 duo, first seen in South Korea and India. Users in the U.S. are now reporting that One UI 8 Watch is available on their devices. This means the update is expanding to more countries in the coming days.

Many users have been looking forward to Samsung’s One UI 8 Watch since it was announced several months ago. The software introduces extensive and meaningful changes and features, which explains its hefty size.

One Reddit user shared a screenshot showing the update at 1.78 GB. It also includes the October security patch.

Refresh and Cleaner Samsung Watch UI

As for the changes, older Galaxy Watch models will get a modern new UI and watch faces first seen on the Galaxy Watch 8. The design language introduces rounded corners and cleaner touches for a more cohesive look with One UI 8 for smartphones. In addition, there are redesigned batteries, charging animations, and smarter notifications.

Samsung’s One UI 8 Watch update brings a new Bedtime guidance app. Image source: Samsung

The changes also extend to tiles, with a new stadium shape. Apps can now use half-size tiles that stack in pairs. The tiles section can be customized to prioritize important services at the top. At the same time, the Now Bar occupies less space, creating a less cluttered look.

Users should also expect smoother animations and transitions along with more optimized performance. One UI 8 Watch is also said to improve battery life in Samsung’s smartwatches, helped by Wear OS 6.

Smarter Health and Fitness Tracking

In health and wellness, Samsung brings more accurate heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking. Bedtime guidance is new, with cues to help wearers improve sleep. The new Mindfulness app manages stress, allowing users to log moods and track their well-being. There are also AI-based running insights and vascular load features for newer Galaxy Watch models.

If you’re not seeing that an update is available in your Galaxy Watch 6, manually check from the Galaxy Watch app on your phone.

There is no word yet on when the firmware will arrive for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Galaxy Watch FE, and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, which are also eligible for One UI 8 Watch.

Has your Samsung smartwatch received the major Wear OS update? What new features are you enjoying most? Share your experience in the comments.