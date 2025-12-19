Samsung has shipped the last major One UI Watch update to its popular Galaxy smartwatches. What does this mean for users of these wearables, and what risks might they face without the latest software?

Samsung is capping support for Galaxy Watch users with a major One UI 8 Watch update. Following its release to the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch FE, it is now rolling out to the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic. However, this update also signals that software support for these smartwatches is nearing its end, and users should be aware that their devices will no longer receive major updates in the future.

Some users in Germany and South Korea report receiving the Wear OS 6-based firmware on their Galaxy Watch 4, including the Classic model. The update is substantial, weighing about 1.9 GB with firmware version R861XXU1CYK6.

Similarly, a user in Samsung’s Korea community forum shared a screenshot confirming version R870XXU1JYK4 on their device, with the update size at approximately 1.7 GB.

This release follows last week’s rollout to the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and Watch FE. The timing was expected, as the Watch FE is based on the Galaxy Watch 4, with nearly identical hardware.

Beyond the new features and tweaks in One UI 8 Watch, this marks the final major update for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic. Released in August 2021, the series was promised four years of software support, which is now ending for major updates.

The One UI 8 Watch update is available for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic.

Samsung may still extend the Galaxy Watch 4’s life with occasional security patches into early 2026, though there is no official commitment. The One UI 8 Watch update includes the October 2025 security patch.

The Galaxy Watch 4 duo remains popular due to heavy discounts, but with an outdated system, users face increased risk from unpatched security vulnerabilities and exploits.

One UI 8 Watch Brings a UI Refresh

As a final update, One UI 8 Watch delivers a refreshed interface. App icons, text, and system visuals have been redesigned to align more closely with the mobile version of One UI. Menus now feature a more compact style, fitting more elements on screen.

A new Now Bar widget floats on the watch face, providing live style notification updates. The notification panel itself has been improved with smarter grouping and categorization.

While the Galaxy Watch 4 will not receive the latest health and fitness tracking features, users should notice performance optimizations that make the watch feel faster and improve battery life.

To check if you have the update available in your wearable, open the Galaxy Watch app on your Samsung smartphone and then check the Software section.

Are you already on One UI 8 Watch? Which features stand out to you? Share your thoughts in the comments.