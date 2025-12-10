Google is rolling out a fresh Wear OS update this December, introducing practical new gestures and smarter features for its latest smartwatches. Beyond the added tricks, there’s a good reason to install the update right away.

December is shaping up to be a big month for Pixel users, and that includes Pixel Watches. Following the major Android 16 QPR2 release, it’s now the wearable’s turn to get a taste of fresh features through Wear OS 6.1.

The update is already rolling out to LTE and Wi‑Fi models of the Pixel Watch 4, Watch 3, and Watch 2, while the original Pixel Watch remains on Wear OS 5.1 as its final firmware. This also marks the first software update for the Pixel Watch 4, which launched in October.

Apple Watch‑Like Features Arrive on Pixel Watch

Although this is a sub‑major Wear OS update, it brings thoughtful and exciting enhancements. For the first time, Pixel Watches gain two vital hands‑free gestures. It’s surprising Google hadn’t added them earlier, given that Samsung Galaxy Watches and Apple Watches have offered similar features for years. Regardless, they’re welcome additions.

The first is Double Pinch, which lets users pinch their index finger and thumb twice on the watch hand. An on‑screen hint shows how to activate it. The gesture can be used to answer or end calls, interact with notifications, send a smart reply, and even control music, the camera, timer, and clock.

Google added Double Pinch and Wrist Turn gestures with the Wear OS 6.1 update.

The second is Wrist Turn, which requires users to quickly flick their wrist inward or outward. This gesture dismisses incoming calls and notifications.

Both are practical additions to the existing Raise to Talk gesture. They’re especially useful when your other hand is occupied, whether you’re working on something or in the middle of a workout.

At present, these gestures are supported only on the Pixel Watch 4, not the Watch 3 or Watch 2. It’s unclear if Google plans to extend them to earlier models. The features are enabled by default, though users can customize when they appear and adjust frequency settings.

Eligible Pixel Watch Models Get the Latest Security Patch

For the Pixel Watch 4 and Watch 3, smart replies now deliver more relevant responses with faster, more efficient processing, powered by Google’s new Gamma language model.

Elsewhere, Wear OS 6.1 enables always‑on display support for music controls, the timer, and the stopwatch. Google is also releasing the December security patch to the three latest Pixel Watch generations, aligning their security with the mobile version released last week.

What other gestures would you like to see Google integrate into Wear OS and Pixel smartwatches? Share your thoughts in the comments.