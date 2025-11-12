Pixel owners just got a surprise update from Google, and it’s not just a routine patch. Packed with AI upgrades, scam detection tools, and critical security fixes, this November drop is one of the most important yet. Learn why you should install it immediately.

While Pixel owners were waiting for the November monthly security update, Google surprised them with more than just a patch. It also released a Pixel feature drop. The firmware includes notable bug fixes and addresses key security flaws.

As usual with a Pixel feature drop, Google announced the update along with a changelog in a blog post. The rollout is now underway for the Pixel 6 through Pixel 10 (Pro review) series, as well as the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold. Notably, the November update skips the Pixel 6 series and Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, although the Pixel 7a is included.

The firmware, based on Android 16 QPR1, is relatively small at around 90 MB on the Pixel 9 Pro XL. However, it includes a long list of new features and important tweaks. It does not include the GPU patch that Pixel 10 users have been requesting.

Message Apps Get Summarization and Scam Detection

Among the enhancements, Google’s AI tools continue to expand to more devices. Pixel 9 models, except for the 9a, and newer will receive message summarization in notifications. This feature also supports third-party messaging apps like WhatsApp and Facebook in addition to Google Messages. It is powered by Gemini Nano, which explains why it is not available on earlier models.

Messages from contacts marked as Pixel VIP are now prioritized and highlighted for better visibility. Scam detection has also improved. Pixel devices can now detect potential scams and malicious messages, including those in third-party apps. Once flagged, the message will be labeled as a potential scam. This feature is available on Pixel 6 and newer models in the United States.

More Pixel smartphones are getting message summaries in notifications and scam detection in messages and phone apps.

Google is also expanding live scam call detection to more countries. Pixel 9 models, excluding the 9a, and Pixel 10 will now support this feature in Australia, Canada, India, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. Similarly, Gemini-powered Call Notes are now available in more regions.

Google Photos is receiving more personalized editing commands, which can be triggered by voice or manual input. For example, you can now remove sunglasses or add a smile to a specific person. The image generation Remix tool is also now integrated with Google Messages.

Drivers and commuters will get a power saver mode in Google Maps to help preserve their device’s battery during trips.

Another useful addition is a new power-saving mode in Google Maps. This is especially helpful for drivers and commuters during long navigation sessions. The internet search giant is also making the Wicked: For Good theme packs as free downloads until January 31, 2026.

Major Bugs and Security Flaws Fixed

On the bug fix side, Google is addressing intermittent connection issues during emergency calls and unstable audio performance on select Pixel models. It is also resolving app crashes and nonresponsive launches. Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 users will see a fix for rainbow reflections in telephoto and ultrawide shots.

The November security patch addresses several critical and high-severity vulnerabilities that were first reported earlier this month. One issue, tagged CVE 2025 48593, affects a system component and could allow remote attacks without user permissions. Another flaw impacts Android 16 and could let attackers execute code without requiring privilege escalation.

The November Pixel feature drop is already rolling out to eligible devices, including those that are carrier-locked. Google is expected to release a larger update in December, built on Android 16 QPR2.

Do you have a Pixel phone? Have you installed the update yet? Share your experience in the comments.