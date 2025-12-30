Just before the year’s end, Zepp has introduced the Amazfit Active Max. With a significantly brighter display and massive battery life, it raises the question: has Amazfit finally found the perfect middle ground between a fashion watch and a professional training tool?

Zepp’s Amazfit is not done announcing smartwatches even at the cusp of the year’s end. The wearable brand has officially announced the Amazfit Active Max, the company’s most sports-inclined entry in the Active series. It is designed specifically to suit high-performance users and outdoor athletes.

Bigger But Brighter

With the Max moniker, you can expect some significant hardware upgrades. The Amazfit Active Max features a circular profile that distinguishes it from the square lifestyle models in the range. At 39.5 grams without the strap, it is heavier than the standard Active 2, but it remains remarkably light for the runner and active segments.

The watch is built on an aluminum alloy frame and measures 48.5 mm in diameter with a 12.2 mm thickness. The build is water-resistant up to 5 ATM and is rated for swimming. It is slightly larger than the Balance 2, which currently sits as the brand’s premium multi-sport flagship.

Amazfit’s Active Max features a bigger aluminum casing with 5 ATM waterproofing. Image source: Amazfit

The Active Max comes with a 1.5-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 480 x 480 pixels. However, the panel features an impressive 3,000 nits of peak brightness, which is a major improvement for the series. This high brightness ensures the screen remains perfectly legible even in direct sunlight during midday cycling or running sessions. The display is protected by a layer of strengthened tempered glass with an anti-fingerprint coating.

Amazfit is positioning the Active Max for everyone, from beginners to elite athletes. The smartwatch supports over 170 sports modes and ships with official Hyrox race tracking. It features the new Zepp Coach AI for smarter guidance and step-by-step training plans. There are also dedicated heart rate zone indicators along with expanded metrics for training load and recovery via the PeakBeats algorithm.

You also get continuous monitoring for heart rate and blood oxygen saturation, in addition to sleep and stress tracking. A new feature called BioCharge acts as a dynamic energy metric to help you understand your daily readiness, similar to Garmin’s Readiness Score. You can sync your data with external platforms such as Strava, Adidas Running, and Google Fit.

Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate the support for offline maps, including topographic, contour, and even ski resort maps. Similar to the standard Active 2, the Active Max features a single frequency GPS band. Meaning, you should opt for the Balance or T-Rex 3 (review) if you want a dual-band GPS.

Multi-Week Battery Life Between Charges

Other features include a built-in microphone and speaker for Bluetooth calls, NFC support for Zepp Pay, and compatibility with iPhone and Android. For entertainment, the watch includes 4 GB of storage for music and podcast downloads. The device is powered by a massive 658 mAh battery, which stretches its life to 25 days in typical use or about 10 days with the always-on display enabled.

The Amazfit Active Max retails for $169 in the US and €169 Euros in Europe. It will be available on the Amazfit store and Amazon starting today.

Are you looking for a smartwatch with more active style features? What do you think of the Active Max at this price point? Let us know in the comments.