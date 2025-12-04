OnePlus is preparing to launch a slimmer, lighter smartwatch, but the real story isn’t its design or build. A set of newly teased features could expand compatibility in ways no OnePlus watch has before.

OnePlus is closing the year with a slate of new devices to unveil, and it has been busy teasing them ahead of launch. Among these is the OnePlus Watch Lite, a cheaper and more compact version of the OnePlus Watch 3. But beyond its smaller footprint, the smartwatch is bringing some notable surprises.

More key features of OnePlus’ upcoming smartwatch have been revealed in the latest string of marketing materials. These include additional shots of the device, giving us a clearer look. The most interesting details, however, are its confirmed battery life and compatibility.

Long Battery Life and iPhone Support

The smartwatch is rated for 10 days of typical use between charges. That’s about double the endurance of the larger OnePlus Watch 3 and more than double the smaller variant of the same series.

Even more intriguing is a label stating the watch will “work seamlessly with both Android and iOS devices.” Another teaser adds, “Get notifications from two phones on one watch,” suggesting it can connect simultaneously to both an Android phone and an iPhone.

OnePlus Watch Lite is confirmed to work with both Android and iPhone (iOS). Image source: OnePlus UK

Currently, no OnePlus smartwatch offers this capability. This raises the possibility that the Watch Lite could be running on a custom OnePlus operating system rather than Wear OS, which powers all current OnePlus watches.

Since its announcement, there has been no mention of Wear OS or a Snapdragon chipset, which are components typically paired together. This hints that OnePlus may forgo Qualcomm’s wearable chip in favor of another solution if it truly intends to run a custom OS.

Thin and Lightweight Smartwatch

The OnePlus Watch Lite features a 1.43‑inch round AMOLED display with an impressive 3,000 nits of peak brightness. In terms of health tracking, it offers a 60‑second wellness overview, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation, sleep tracking, and dual‑frequency GPS for more accurate location data.

Built on a stainless steel chassis, the Watch Lite measures just 8.9 mm thick and weighs 35 grams. It’s notably thinner and lighter than its bulkier, more expensive counterpart. To achieve this slim profile and lower price, OnePlus appears to have dropped advanced tracking features like ECG.

OnePlus Watch Lite Launch and Pricing Details

OnePlus will launch the Watch Lite alongside the OnePlus 15R and OnePlus Pad Go 2 on December 17. The smartwatch will be available in Silver and Black finishes. Pricing has yet to be revealed, though it is expected to come in lower than the Watch 3.

Would you trade Wear OS for added iPhone compatibility and longer battery life? Or are you planning to upgrade to the OnePlus Watch Lite once it ships? We’d love to hear your thoughts.