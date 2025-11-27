Garmin has teased a mysterious new wearable that drops the display in favor of sleek design and LED indicators. With Whoop dominating the screen‑free space, could this Garmin fitness tracker a true competitor to it?

Screen‑free fitness trackers have gained a sizable foothold in the market in recent years, thanks to Whoop. Other wearable brands like Amazfit are starting to enter the space as well. But beyond those, a true competitor may still be on the horizon, and it could come from Garmin.

Garmin teased a new upcoming wearable on Facebook through its India channel, though the post was quickly taken down after drawing attention. Fortunately, the significant details were captured, giving us a glimpse of what might be coming.

Garmin’s Next Wearable: Thin and Screen‑Free?

In the wording of the post, Garmin teased that “the future of wearables is almost here,” followed by “it is coming sooner than you think.” Two images accompanied the post, showing the side angle of a slim, curved device. The tagline “Sleek. Smart.” hints at a svelte profile more in line with fitness trackers than bulky smartwatches.

Garmin teased a new smart wearable device that could be a screen-free fitness tracker similar to Whoop (MG review) and Amazfit Helio Strap.

The device also features an elliptical LED light on the side, which could serve as an indicator. This suggests the wearable may drop a traditional display, though that remains speculation.

A Sleep or Fitness Tracker?

A screen‑free Garmin wearable is plausible given the company’s Index Sleep Monitor, which is a screenless sleep band aimed at both amateurs and professional athletes. This unannounced device could be a smaller wrist‑based sleep tracker, or perhaps a full‑fledged fitness tracker covering multiple health metrics beyond sleep.

Meanwhile, major brands are taking note of Whoop’s momentum in the screen‑free wearable market. It would not be surprising to see Garmin follow suit, given its strong following among active users and athletes.

It remains unclear whether Garmin will adopt Whoop’s subscription‑based model. Based on Garmin’s current strategy, it may instead place select features behind a paywall while keeping core functions available to all users.

Beyond that, little is known about this upcoming Garmin tracker, though it could arrive soon. CES 2026 is a potential venue for its debut, and we should hear more from the company in the near future.

Do you think Whoop is under threat from rivals because of its subscription model? Would Garmin’s screen‑free tracker be a better option? Share your thoughts with us.