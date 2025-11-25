OnePlus is expanding its smartwatch lineup with a slimmer, more affordable option. The upcoming Watch Lite promises a lighter build and essential health tracking, with full details set to be revealed at the December 17 launch.

While OnePlus’ smartwatch catalog has grown quickly over the past two years, most of its options sit on the higher end of the spectrum and are known for being bulky. That leaves few choices for users seeking something more affordable or slim. Thankfully, the company seems to be listening to its fans, as it has now announced a new model called the OnePlus Watch Lite, aimed at those on a budget who prefer a lighter build.

The smartwatch was teased alongside the OnePlus 15R, but it has now appeared in regional storefronts, including the UK and Europe. However, most of the key details are being held back for the official launch on December 17. For now, OnePlus has revealed the Watch Lite design, the name, and a handful of tracking metrics.

Thinnest OnePlus Smartwatch Yet?

From the outside, the Watch Lite looks like a blend of the smaller Watch 3 and the full‑sized Watch 3 (review), featuring a round form with flat sides. The right side slightly bulges, housing a digital crown at the top and a button at the bottom. The chassis appears to be stainless steel, though it may end up being alloy to keep the weight down.

Early teasers suggest the Watch Lite measures just 8.9 mm thick, notably slimmer than the Watch 3 at 11 mm. Its thinness and lighter weight could be the main selling points, though the exact weight remains unknown.

The design of the OnePlus Watch Lite is like a mix of the 43 mm Watch 3 and 46 mm Watch 3.

The Watch Lite also sports a thin bezel around its circular AMOLED display. While the screen size hasn’t been confirmed, it may share the smaller Watch 3’s 1.3‑inch panel.

In a direct comparison between variants, the OnePlus Watch 3 (43 mm) fits my needs better. Which one would be the right fit for you? Image source: nextpit / Ezequiel Exstein

The watch face shown in teasers highlights several metrics, including heart rate, temperature, humidity, and pressure. This suggests its biometric sensor setup will be similar to the standard model. However, if OnePlus wants to reduce weight further, a downgraded sensor package is possible.

Battery size and endurance may also be affected by the lighter design. Still, the standard Watch 3 already delivers impressive runtime, outperforming many Android‑based rivals like the Galaxy Watch 8 and Pixel Watch 4.

OnePlus Watch Lite Price

OnePlus has scheduled the launch event for December 17, where it will officially unveil the Watch Lite alongside the OnePlus 15R, a budget OnePlus 15 model, and the OnePlus Pad Go 2.

Pricing details will be revealed then, but for context, the current 43 mm Watch 3 retails at $300. If OnePlus aims to capture the mid‑tier smartwatch segment, the Watch Lite will likely target the $200 price point.

What features do you hope to see in the OnePlus Watch Lite, and how much would you be willing to pay for it? Share your thoughts in the comments.