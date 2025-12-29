Xiaomi has introduced a new high-end smartwatch running on HyperOS 3. The timepiece features a groundbreaking “neural” sensor that outpaces major rivals like the Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch. Is this the smartest watch of 2026?

Xiaomi recently launched its premium flagship Xiaomi 17 Ultra, and alongside it, the Xiaomi Watch 5. This high-end wearable runs on HyperOS 3 and introduces innovative features, including a specialized component you won’t find on the Apple Watch or Galaxy Watch smartwatches. It is currently available in China and is expected to make its global debut at MWC 2026 in Barcelona.

Elegant and Large Form Factor

The Xiaomi Watch 5 is a step up in size from the recent Watch S4, sporting a substantial 47mm case. At its center is a circular 1.54-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1,500 nits. The Watch 5 offers a refined, premium feel with a stainless steel frame and sapphire glass protection for both the front and back.

Despite its larger 930 mAh battery, the Watch 5 tips the scales at 56 grams. While notably heavier than the Watch S4, it remains significantly lighter and less bulky than rivals like the Galaxy Watch Ultra or Watch 8 Classic. The device also features a 5 ATM water resistance rating.

Next-Gen EMG Gesture Navigation

For physical navigation, the watch features a digital crown and a secondary action button. However, the real breakthrough is the inclusion of an EMG (Electromyography) sensor. This specialized component reads electrical impulses in your wrist muscles and translates them into specific actions, such as clenching your fist to answer a call or rubbing your fingers to control music playback.

Xiaomi’s Watch 5 uses EMG for detecting neural signals in the wrist and translates them into gesture controls. Image source: Xiaomi

The EMG sensor is significantly more accurate than the accelerometers used by Apple or Samsung, as it can detect fine, subtle muscle movements even when the arm isn’t moving. This “neural” approach provides a much more intuitive way to interact with the device hands-free.

The EMG sensor is paired with an ECG for on-demand heart rhythm analysis and Afib detection. It also includes the standard suite of sensors for heart rate, blood oxygen, and sleep monitoring. While it lacks a body temperature sensor, it more than makes up for it with support for over 150 workout modes, including 3D animated gym guidance and full-color offline maps for outdoor navigation.

Xiaomi Watch 5 colorways: Black and Silver. Image source: Xiaomi

Under the hood, the Watch 5 utilizes a dual-chip architecture. This is headline by a powerful Snapdragon W5 that handles the OS and graphics, while the Hengxuan (BES) 2800 low-power processor manages background health tracking to maximize efficiency.

Battery Life That Lasts for Weeks

Thanks to its massive 930 mAh battery, the Watch 5 offers an impressive 6 days of battery life in its smart or normal mode. This beats the 5-day rating of the Wear OS-based OnePlus Watch 3. For those who need more longevity, the power saver extends usage to 18 days.

The Xiaomi Watch 5 is available in both a standard GPS/Wi-Fi model and a cellular-ready eSIM version. It comes in black or silver colorways with various strap options. In China, the Watch 5 retails starting at CNY 1,999 (approx. $285).

Given these specs and the revolutionary gesture controls, do you think the Xiaomi Watch 5 is the most competent high-end smartwatch for the price? Share your thoughts with us!