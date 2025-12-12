The wait is over: One UI 8 Watch is rolling out to Galaxy Watch FE and Watch 5 (Pro), delivering Wear OS 6 features, cleaner layouts, and improved performance. Learn the biggest changes and why you should install it immediately.

The rollout of One UI 8 for smartphones and tablets was smooth and quick, but it’s a different story for Samsung’s smartwatches, which are now receiving One UI 8 Watch based on Wear OS 6. The update was first tested on the Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra, followed by a stable release a few months later. It then slowly reached the Galaxy Watch 6 last month. Now things are picking up, with the update hitting the popular Galaxy Watch FE and Galaxy Watch 5 (Pro).

Wear OS 6 Arrives on Galaxy Watch FE and Watch 5 (Pro)

In South Korea, Galaxy Watch FE users are receiving the One UI 8 Watch update (review on Watch 8), rolling out as firmware version R861XXU1CYK6. Depending on the variant, the update file size ranges from 150 to 200 MB, which is relatively hefty for a smartwatch.

The major Galaxy Watch update also includes the October 2025 security patch. This is unusual, as Google’s Pixel Watches are already on the December security update.

While a few users have reported on Reddit receiving the Galaxy Watch FE update, it’s unclear which countries are included. With the firmware already live, expansion to other regions is expected soon.

Separately, Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro users in the U.S. are also receiving One UI 8 Watch. This rollout covers carrier-locked models, including those from Verizon. The firmware version for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is R925USQU1DYK4, while the Watch 4 update is R905USQU1DYK4.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 8 boots on One UI 8 Watch based on Wear OS 6. Image source: nextpit

Elsewhere, the update appears to be expanding to the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic in other countries. A few users in India reported receiving the firmware over the weekend.

For those who haven’t been alerted about the new software, you can manually check by opening the Galaxy Watch app on your Samsung Galaxy phone, going to Watch Settings, and then selecting Software Update.

Although the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic support One UI 8 Watch, there’s still no word on when the update will arrive for these models.

What’s New in One UI 8 Watch?

One UI 8 Watch introduces substantial tweaks and improvements. App icons and layouts are now cleaner and more playful, aligning with the broader One UI 8 design. The app drawer has been updated to be more compact, displaying more content per area for faster navigation.

Widget users can now stack multiple widgets into a single stack for quick access. There’s also a new Now Bar and fresh sets of watch faces.

In terms of usability, Samsung has expanded the double-pinch gesture to work across more apps and controls. On the health side, newer Galaxy Watch models gain features like bedtime guidance and an AI-powered running coach. Overall, One UI 8 Watch is more optimized, promising better performance and battery life.

Do you have a Galaxy Watch running Wear OS 6? Which new tricks are your favorite? Share your thoughts in the comments.