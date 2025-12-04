Are you planning to buy your first console or upgrade to a new one next year? Waiting might cost you more, as prices are expected to rise. Here’s why acting sooner could save you money and secure your next gaming device.

For better or worse, AI has transformed many aspects of our lives in recent years. Yet its rapid expansion has also contributed to a shortage of memory chips, with more AI data centers being built at an accelerated pace. While this is a boon for chipmakers, it’s the opposite for consumers, who have already felt the impact through pricier electronics like smartphones.

Pricier Gaming Consoles Coming?

Now, demand for memory could also affect gaming consoles. A new report suggests that 2026 may see popular consoles such as the Nintendo Switch 2 and Sony PlayStation 5 face price increases due to the shortage of memory chips.

TrendForce highlights that the ongoing chip shortage driven by AI will affect console makers like Nintendo and Sony. Memory costs typically account for a significant portion of a console’s total component bill, making them especially vulnerable.

Nintendo has hinted that it won’t raise the Switch 2’s price, but stopped short of giving full assurance. Meanwhile, Microsoft has already increased prices for the Xbox Series X/S this year, so similar moves from other console brands wouldn’t be surprising.

Gamers May Pay More for Consoles

Consumers are once again expected to shoulder the brunt of AI‑driven demand, with companies passing on higher costs rather than absorbing them. TrendForce predicts console makers will raise prices to offset more expensive memory components. It also noted that we won’t see the same kinds of deals that were available this year.

With higher prices acting as a barrier, demand is expected to slow. TrendForce estimates that 2026 will see about 4.4% fewer gaming consoles shipped compared to 2025.

Nintendo may feel the impact most. Despite an impressive sales run of over 10 million Switch 2 units shipped since November, its previously forecasted 2026 figures are now expected to be cut.

The question for potential buyers is whether to move forward with console purchases sooner rather than later, or wait it out. Are you planning to buy a console soon? Share your thoughts with us.