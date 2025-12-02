Google’s December Android security update isn’t just routine — it tackles critical flaws already exploited in the wild. What’s at stake, and why should you install it on your phone or tablet right away?

Google is rolling out monthly security updates to Android devices. While November saw a modest list of changes, December appears to be crucial, addressing several high‑severity vulnerabilities including a critical bug that Android users should pay close attention to. Users are urged to install the update as soon as it arrives on their phones.

The December security bulletin was published on Monday. Google is adopting the software first through security levels 2025‑12‑01 and 2025‑12‑05, with the latter serving as the definitive patch. Pixel devices are expected to receive the update in the coming days, while OEMs such as Samsung and Xiaomi will follow, though release timing will vary by brand.

Critical Android Flaws Exploited in the Wild

The bulletin details the security flaws addressed by the update. Additionally, Google notes that some issues will be mitigated via Google Play Protect.

The vulnerabilities range from high to critical severity, affecting Android 13 through Android 16. One of these, tracked as CVE‑2025‑48631, is a denial‑of‑service (DoS) bug. Similar flaws have previously allowed attackers to exploit devices without requiring elevated privileges.

Android 13 to Android 16 OS are impacted by numerous security flaws. Image source: nextpit

Among the most concerning are zero‑day attacks, which require no user interaction. Threat actors can exploit these bugs to access devices, steal data, and carry out malicious actions.

Several high‑level flaws are also listed under elevation of privilege (EoP) in kernel and system components, impacting Android 13 to Android 16.

Even more worrying, Google confirmed that two flaws — CVE‑2025‑48633 and CVE‑2025‑48572 — have already been exploited in the wild, though in limited and targeted cases.

The December update also addresses issues at the component level. Two critical bugs are linked to Qualcomm’s closed‑source components, while MediaTek and Unisoc components are also affected by high‑severity vulnerabilities.

What You Should Do to Stay Safe

While waiting for Google to release the December security update to eligible devices, users can mitigate risks by taking precautionary measures. Install the latest Android operating system, keep apps updated, and enable available security features.

If you suspect your device has been compromised, protect sensitive data by changing passwords and adopting stronger authentication methods such as passkeys. Some newer Android phones also include Advanced Device Protection, which can be toggled on for added security.

