Google is doubling down on Android XR with a major update and fresh hardware plans. The new features hint at how XR could move beyond headsets and into everyday devices, making the platform a more compelling rival to Apple or Meta’s XR foray.

Following the Android XR reveal last year, the first hardware powered by the platform only arrived in October with the Samsung Galaxy XR. Now, Google has announced a new update that will roll out to the wearable, bringing a fresh set of features that are also expected to appear in future devices. The company has additionally teased the first wave of smart glasses that will run on the platform.

The fresh Android XR features begin rolling out to Galaxy XR starting today. However, most of these are still in beta, so users may expect hiccups and improvements along the way.

Android XR Leverages PC

One of the new features is PC Connect, which enables Android XR headsets to link with Windows PCs. Users can bring the desktop or individual windows into XR mode, and this works with native Android XR apps. It is useful for expanding the limited screen space of a laptop or PC and improving productivity on the go. It also supports gaming, making the experience more immersive.

Another addition is a new travel mode, which transforms the view into an expansive cinema or immersive workspace. It optimizes the virtual display and reduces unnecessary movement.

Android XR headsets now support integration with Windows PC via the PC Connect feature. Image source: Google

Google is also introducing Likeness, a feature that lets users create lifelike 3D avatars of their faces for use during video calls. These avatars mirror facial expressions and hand gestures, giving participants a stronger sense of presence.

This feature may eventually expand to headsets with external or cover displays, similar to Apple Vision Pro’s spatial persona. With these updates, Google is clearly taking cues from Apple’s XR platform. All of these features announced are rolling out in beta.

Android XR Glasses to Arrive in 2026

Google is giving more attention to the glasses form factor, continuing to tease ahead of the first Android XR glasses set to arrive next year.

For smart glasses, which Google calls AI glasses, the platform will support both discrete models without displays and display‑equipped AI glasses. The latter will feature built‑in screens similar to the original Google Glass and the Meta Ray‑Ban Display smart glasses. These wearables will include speakers, microphones, and cameras, and will integrate with Gemini for natural language and contextual awareness, much like the Ray-Ban smart glasses.

The first Android XR AI and XR smart glasses will launch in 2026. Image source: Google

Google is also adding wired XR glasses to the mix, targeting a different market segment. It has partnered with Xreal to create Project Aura, the first device in this category and a testbed for future development. The device features see‑through lenses with a 70‑degree field of view.

Unlike XR headsets, XR glasses allow users to experience immersive features while staying aware of their surroundings. This makes them suitable for scenarios such as hands‑on training and guided activities. They also support hand and head gestures, as shown in Google’s shared materials.

There is no word yet on when Project Aura will be available to consumers. Google has said it plans to share more details about the new XR segment and devices next year.

What are your thoughts on Android XR? What features would you like Google to add to the platform that might convince you to choose it over Apple or Meta’s XR alternatives? Share your ideas in the comments.