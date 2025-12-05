The newest Android 16 software update brings a hidden change to Pixel phones. It’s subtle, but once you turn it on, you may wonder how you ever used your device without it. Learn what it is and how to enable it.

Google’s Android 16 QPR2 update brings sweeping changes and fresh features to Pixel devices. Among them are accessibility improvements such as the new Expanded Dark Mode. As the name suggests, it applies darker themes to more apps and services. Beyond aesthetics, it offers major benefits that many users will appreciate.

What Is Expanded Dark Mode

Android has long offered dark mode, including options to customize when it is applied. However, not all apps support dark mode. Implementation depends on developers, even though Google requires it.

The new Expanded Dark Mode aims to solve this by forcing the dark theme onto apps that do not normally follow the system setting. Not every app can be forced into dark mode, as Google notes, but in early testing the feature works with most apps that previously ignored the standard dark mode.

Google’s Expanded dark mode forces apps to use dark theme. First image shows standard dark mode while the second and third appear with the feature enabled. Image source: nextpit

With more apps adopting darker themes, you can extend your smartphone’s battery life. Most modern devices use AMOLED or OLED displays, which disable black pixels when showing dark content. In addition, Expanded Dark Mode helps reduce eye strain and fatigue when using your phone at night or in low‑light environments, since less brightness is emitted from the display.

Which Android Phones Have Expanded Dark Mode

Expanded Dark Mode is currently available on Pixel devices updated to Android 16 QPR2. This includes the Pixel 10 down to the Pixel 6 series, as well as the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold.

The feature is a native addition to Android 16 and could be adopted by other brands such as Samsung and Xiaomi through Android AOSP. However, it depends on when those manufacturers choose to implement it.

How to Enable Expanded Dark Mode

If your Pixel phone is running Android 16 QPR2, you can enable the feature in Settings > Display & touch. Tap on Dark Theme, then select Expanded.

Go to settings, then choose Display and touch. Select Dark theme and then tap Expanded. Image source: nextpit

As with the standard dark theme, you can schedule when it is enabled, such as setting a custom time or choosing sunset to sunrise.

In addition to Expanded Dark Mode, Android 16 QPR2 introduces several other features, including HDR level adjustments. You can read more about those in our separate article.

Do you use dark mode on your Android phone? Do you schedule it with custom times? Share your thoughts in the comments.