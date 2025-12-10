iFixit just launched a new app, and it comes with a surprise: FixBot, an AI‑powered chatbot for personalized troubleshooting and step‑by‑step visual repair guides. Discover why it’s worth downloading and how it can turn anyone into a repair pro.

Not every time you have a broken phone or coffee maker do you need to wait for a service center to check and repair it. Many of us have at least tried tinkering to figure out why something broke, especially those brave enough to attempt a DIY fix. Now, with the new iFixit app and its AI‑powered FixBot, you get real support for repairing things yourself. Plus, it leverages iFixit’s massive pool of manuals and repair guides.

iFixit’s New App and Chatbot

The app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Alongside the usual repair manuals for electronics like phones, tablets, headphones, and watches, and all the way to appliances and vehicles, it now integrates a handy chatbot called FixBot.

FixBot uses AI to help identify devices and diagnose problems. It supports voice commands so you can keep your hand off the screwdriver. There’s also an image upload feature that lets you send photos of a product or component for FixBot to analyze.

From there, it guides you through a step‑by‑step troubleshooting and repair process with images and schematics. It also connects directly to the iFixit Store, so you can check the availability and price of replacement parts.

What makes FixBot stand out is that it draws from iFixit’s extensive database of over 125,000 guides and manuals, as well as its community forum. If it can’t find a relevant guide, it can perform a targeted online search, cite external sources, and note when the data may not be fully accurate.

FixBot Can Make Mistakes

iFixit admits that FixBot isn’t foolproof. It may make mistakes, and it takes time to deliver results because of its deep search process across such a large database. However, it continues to improve the chatbot.

The app also includes a battery health checker that monitors your battery’s remaining capacity in percentage. It can advise when a replacement is needed, and FixBot can walk you through the steps to swap out the cell.

For now, FixBot is free for iOS and Android. However, iFixit plans to move premium features like voice and image uploads behind a paywall. In the US, these will cost $4.99 per month or $50 per year.

Are you willing to pay for a chatbot to guide your repairs? Share your thoughts in the comments.